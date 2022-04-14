Sight Sciences to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 10, 2022

MENLO PARK, Calif., April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sight Sciences, Inc . (Nasdaq: SGHT), an eyecare technology company focused on creating innovative solutions intended to transform care and improve patients’ lives, today announced it will report financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, after the market close on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. The company’s management will discuss the results during a conference call beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.



Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by accessing a live and archived webcast of the event at www.sightsciences.com, on the Investors page in the Events & Presentations section. The call will also be available by dialing 844-287-7410 (U.S.) or 914-800-3942 (International) five to ten minutes prior to the start time, using the passcode: 5193467.

About Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences is an eyecare technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative solutions intended to transform care and improve patients’ lives. Using minimally invasive or non-invasive approaches to target the underlying causes of the world’s most prevalent eye diseases, Sight Sciences seeks to create more effective treatment paradigms that enhance patient care and supplant conventional outdated approaches. The Company’s OMNI® Surgical System is a minimally invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) device indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG), the world’s leading cause of irreversible blindness. The Company’s TearCare® System is 510(k) cleared for the application of localized heat therapy in adult patients with evaporative dry eye disease due to meibomian gland dysfunction (MGD), enabling office-based clearance of gland obstructions by physicians to address the leading cause of dry eye disease.

For more information, visit www.sightsciences.com.

OMNI® and TearCare® are registered trademarks of Sight Sciences.

© 2022 Sight Sciences. All rights reserved.

Media contact:

Shay Smith

Health+Commerce

707.971.9779

shay@healthandcommerce.com

Investor contact:

Philip Taylor

Gilmartin Group

415.937.5406

Investor.Relations@Sightsciences.com