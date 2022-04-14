Upwork to Participate in Credit Suisse 4th Annual eXtreme Ideas Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upwork Inc. (Nasdaq: UPWK), the world’s largest work marketplace that connects businesses with independent talent, as measured by gross services volume (“GSV”), today announced that Chief Financial Officer Jeff McCombs and VP of Investor Relations Evan Barbosa, will participate in the Credit Suisse 4th Annual eXtreme Ideas Conference on Wednesday, May 4, 2022.



About Upwork

Upwork is the world’s largest work marketplace that connects businesses with independent talent, as measured by GSV. We serve everyone from one-person startups to over 30% of the Fortune 100 with a powerful, trust-driven platform that enables companies and talent to work together in new ways that unlock their potential. Our talent community earned over $3.3 billion on Upwork in 2021 across more than 10,000 skills in categories including website & app development, creative & design, customer support, finance & accounting, consulting, and operations. Learn more at upwork.com and join us on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , and TikTok .