Lee Enterprises set to present at Noble Capital Markets’ Annual Investor Conference

DAVENPORT, Iowa, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ: LEE), a major subscription and advertising platform and a leading provider of high quality, trusted, local news and information in 77 markets, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Kevin Mowbray and Chief Financial Officer, Tim Millage will present at NobleCon18 - Noble Capital Markets’ Eighteenth Annual Investor Conference at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Hollywood, Florida - on Wednesday, April 20, at 12:30 Eastern Daylight Time.

A high-definition, video webcast of the presentation will be available the following day on the Company's website investors.lee.net, and as part of a complete catalog of presentations available at Noble Capital Markets’ Conference website (www.nobleconference.com) and Channelchek, the investor portal created by Noble, at www.channelchek.com. The webcast will be archived on all three websites for 90 days following the event.

About Lee Enterprises, Inc.

Lee Enterprises is a major subscription and advertising platform and a leading provider of local news and information with daily newspapers, rapidly growing digital products and, following the closing of the acquisition of BH Media Group, nearly 350 weekly and specialty publications serving 77 markets in 26 states. Lee's newspapers have average daily circulation of 1.0 million, and reach more than 47 million digital unique visitors. Lee's markets include St. Louis, MO; Buffalo, NY; Omaha, NE; Richmond, VA; Lincoln, NE; Madison, WI; Davenport, IA; and Tucson, AZ. Lee Common Stock is traded on the NASDAQ under the symbol LEE. For more information about Lee, please visit www.lee.net.



About Noble Capital Markets, Inc.



Noble Capital Markets (“Noble”) is a research driven investment bank that has supported small & microcap companies since 1984. As a FINRA and SEC licensed broker dealer Noble provides institutional-quality equity research, merchant and investment banking, and order execution services. In 2005, Noble established NobleCon, an investor conference that has grown substantially over the last decade. Noble launched www.channelchek.com in 2018 - an investor community dedicated exclusively to public small and micro-cap companies and their industries. Channelchek is the first service to offer institutional-quality research to the public, for FREE at every level without a subscription. More than 6,000 public emerging growth companies are listed on the site, with growing content including research, webcasts, podcasts, and balanced news.

Contact:

ir@lee.net

563-383-2100



