Amalgamated Financial Corp. Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

NEW YORK, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amalgamated Financial Corp. (“Amalgamated” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: AMAL) today announced that its first quarter 2022 financial results will be released before market open on Thursday, April 28, 2022. The Company will host a conference call at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on the same day to discuss the financial results.



Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial 1-877-407-9716 (international callers please dial 1-201-493-6779) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available on the website at https://ir.amalgamatedbank.com/.

A replay of the conference call will be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call and can be accessed both online and by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (international callers please dial 1-412-317-6671). The pin to access the telephone replay is 13728266. The replay will be available until May 5, 2022.

About Amalgamated Financial Corp.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. is a Delaware public benefit corporation and a bank holding company engaged in commercial banking and financial services through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Amalgamated Bank. Amalgamated Bank is a New York-based full-service commercial bank and a chartered trust company with a combined network of five branches across New York City, Washington, D.C., and San Francisco, and one commercial office in Boston. Amalgamated Bank was formed in 1923 as Amalgamated Bank of New York by the Amalgamated Clothing Workers of America, one of the country’s oldest labor unions. Amalgamated Bank provides commercial banking and trust services nationally and offers a full range of products and services to both commercial and retail customers. Amalgamated Bank is a proud member of the Global Alliance for Banking on Values and is a certified B Corporation®. As of December 31, 2021, our total assets were approximately $7.1 billion, total net loans were approximately $3.3 billion, and total deposits were approximately $6.4 billion. Additionally, as of December 31, 2021, our trust business held approximately $40.2 billion in assets under custody and approximately $17.3 billion in assets under management.

Investor Contact:

Jamie Lillis

Solebury Trout

shareholderrelations@amalgamatedbank.com

800-895-4172

Source: Amalgamated Financial Corp.