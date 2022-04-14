LianBio Announces Formation of Scientific Advisory Board

SHANGHAI, China and PRINCETON, N.J., April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LianBio (Nasdaq: LIAN), a biotechnology company dedicated to bringing innovative medicines to patients in China and other major Asian markets, today announced the formation and members of its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) comprised of industry leaders in global drug development. In addition to being named as founding members of the Scientific Advisory Board, these individuals also serve as Strategic Advisors to LianBio, assisting with program strategy, alliance matters and business development.



“I am immensely proud of the Scientific Advisory Board team that we have assembled,” said Yizhe Wang, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of LianBio. “We look forward to the wealth of knowledge this prestigious group of individuals will bring to the development of our clinical pipeline in the years ahead, as we work toward furthering our mission of bringing life changing medicines to patients with unmet medical needs in Greater China.”

The members of the Scientific Advisory Board are as follows:

Mathias Hukkelhoven, Ph.D., is an experienced global regulatory leader, and has served as a Strategic Advisor to LianBio since September 2021. Dr. Hukkelhoven previously served as a Senior Vice President at Bristol Myers Squibb and was responsible for the company’s global Regulatory Sciences & Safety organization. Prior to this, Dr. Hukkelhoven held positions of increasing responsibility at Novartis, including as Head of US Regulatory Affairs and Head of Global Regulatory Affairs. He has also served as chairman of the Regulatory Affairs Coordinating Committee at Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA), which represents companies in the pharmaceutical industry in the US, and recently has worked as a PhRMA negotiator for the PDUFA VII negotiations with the Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

Elliott Levy, M.D., is a highly experienced clinical development veteran and has served as a Strategic Advisor to LianBio since January 2022. Dr. Levy previously led the Clinical Development organization at Amgen Inc., where he was Senior Vice President, Global Development. In this role he oversaw over 70 programs, and his clinical development team gained approval for over two medicines per year on average, more than doubling the size of Amgen’s marketed product portfolio. Prior to joining Amgen in 2014, Dr. Levy served as Senior Vice President and head of Specialty Development at Bristol Myers Squibb. Over the course of Dr. Levy’s career, he has played a major role in the development of over 20 approved medicines across six therapeutic areas.

Zhao Yan, M.D., is an industry expert in providing scientific and enterprise counsel for improving drug development in China. She has served as Strategic Advisor to LianBio since January of 2022. Dr. Yan has over 30 years of experience within the Chinese pharmaceutical industry, and most recently served in roles of increasing responsibility at Novartis International AG, including as Head of Oncology Development & Medical Affairs, Head of Global Drug Development, and Chief Innovation Officer. Throughout her career, Dr. Yan has also led multiple successful developments and investigational new drug/new drug application approvals in China across various therapeutic areas, including oncology, cardiovascular, hepatology, renal disease, ophthalmology, and neuroscience.

About LianBio

LianBio is a cross-border biotechnology company on a mission to bring transformative medicines to historically underserved patients in China and other Asian markets. Through partnerships with highly innovative biopharmaceutical companies around the world, LianBio is advancing a diversified portfolio of clinically validated product candidates with the potential to drive new standards of care across cardiovascular, oncology, ophthalmology, inflammatory disease and respiratory indications. LianBio is establishing an international infrastructure to position the company as a partner of choice with a platform to provide access to China and other Asian markets. For more information, please visit www.lianbio.com.

