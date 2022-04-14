DCP Midstream to Host Conference Call on May 5 to Discuss First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

DENVER, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE: DCP) announced that its first quarter 2022 earnings will be reported after the New York Stock Exchange closes for trading on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, and a conference call to discuss first quarter earnings will be hosted at 10:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, May 5, 2022.

The live audio webcast of the conference call and accompanying presentation slides will be accessible through the Investors section on the DCP website at www.dcpmidstream.com, and the conference call can be accessed by dialing (844) 233-0113 in the United States or (574) 990-1008 outside the United States. The conference ID number is 6996372.

A replay of the conference call will be available until May 12, 2022 by dialing (855) 859-2056 in the United States or (404) 537-3406 outside the United States and using the previously-noted conference ID number. A transcript will also be available by accessing the Investors section on the DCP website at www.dcpmidstream.com.

About DCP Midstream, LP

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE: DCP) is a Fortune 500 midstream master limited partnership headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with a diversified portfolio of gathering, processing, logistics and marketing assets. DCP is one of the largest natural gas liquids producers and marketers and one of the largest natural gas processors in the U.S. The owner of DCP’s general partner is a joint venture between Enbridge and Phillips 66. For more information, visit the DCP Midstream, LP website at www.dcpmidstream.com.

Investor Relations

Mike Fullman

303-605-1628

MFullman@dcpmidstream.com