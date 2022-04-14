Bitcoin Well CEO and CRO to Present at Alberta Technology Symposium

EDMONTON, Alberta, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Well Inc. (“Bitcoin Well”) (TSXV: BTCW), is pleased to announce that Adam O’Brien, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Dave Bradley, Chief Revenue Officer, are scheduled to present at the Alberta Technology Symposium on Wednesday, April 20 and Thursday April 21, 2022 at the Grand Theatre in Calgary, Alberta.



Adam is discussing “Crypto’s Path to Public Markets”, an in-depth review of regulation, innovation and how Canada can continue to lead this emerging market. The presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 11:15am MT.

Dave is discussing “Bitcoin on the Balance Sheet: Opportunities and Challenges”, on a panel that will debate the economic rationale for holding Bitcoin on the corporate balance sheet, regulatory implications, and how industries can benefit from building services that support BTC payments and investments. The presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 2:30pm MT. Dave is also moderating a panel on “How Bitcoin Mining Supports Alberta’s Ecosystem”. The panel is on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 10:15am MT.

A replay of Adam and Dave’s panels will be sent out to the Bitcoin Well Newsletter subscribers. You can sign up at: Newsletter - Bitcoin Well .

Bitcoin Well representatives will be on site in the showcase area to talk with symposium attendees about our ecosystem of products and services including the Bitcoin Savings Plan (“BSP”), which can be found at Bitcoin Well BSP . The BSP enables employers to pay their teams in bitcoin. More than 10 companies have already enrolled in the first stage of the BSP. We are excited to offer this innovative savings vehicle to more businesses as part of their overall benefits and compensation plans in an effort to help them attract and retain leading edge employees.

The Alberta Technology Symposium is set to bring a spotlight to Alberta’s incredible technology sector. The symposium is a two-day exploration of Alberta’s emerging tech companies, organizations and solutions. Uniting leaders from across key disciplines like blockchain, fintech, healthcare and sustainability, this landmark event showcases the diverse ways that technologies are reimagining Alberta’s future. The event also highlights how Alberta’s tech ecosystem can attract new investment and support innovation hubs with long-term sustainability. For more information, see Alberta Technology Symposium.

The Alberta Technology Symposium is one of many events hosted by the Canadian Blockchain Consortium (“CanBC”), an organization that aims to raise education and awareness for the blockchain industry. Both Adam and Dave currently serve as members of CanBC’s Fintech Committee, which advises on the legal and regulatory landscape affecting the Canadian blockchain and digital assets space and advocates for the industry with government and provincial regulators. A replay of the complete Alberta Technology Symposium will be available on their website. For more information, see Canadian Blockchain Consortium .

About Bitcoin Well

Bitcoin Well offers convenient, secure and reliable ways to buy, sell and use bitcoin. Bitcoin Well is on a mission to shift the relationship that society has with money by offering an ecosystem of products and services that make Bitcoin accessible and understood. This ecosystem includes self custodial financial offerings (both in-person and online); technology development, including SaaS and internal technology developments through Ghostlab, the technology arm of the business; and educational resources designed with the needs of both the customers, and the industry, in mind.

Bitcoin Well Contact Information

For investor & media information, please contact:

Myles Dougan, Director of Investor Relations

Tel: 587 982 2769

m.dougan@bitcoinwell.com

For further information, please contact:

Karen Smola, Director of Marketing

Tel: 587 982 5544

k.smola@bitcoinwell.com

