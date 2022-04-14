Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and total number of shares of the Company as of March 31, 2022

Montrouge, FRANCE

    

Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and

total number of shares of the Company as of March 31, 2022 

(Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)


Market : NYSE Euronext Paris

ISIN Code: FR 0010417345



Date

Total number of shares Total number of voting rights
03/31/202255,095,537

Total gross of voting rights: 55,095,537



Total net* of voting rights: 54,951,036


* Total net = total number of voting rights attached to shares – shares without voting rights

 

 

 

 

