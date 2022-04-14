Oshki-Wenjack Launches the Goyce Kakegamic Student Bursary

THUNDER BAY, Ontario, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oshki-Pimache-O-Win: The Wenjack Education Institute (Oshki-Wenjack) has launched the "Goyce Kakegamic Student Bursary and Fund." The bursary and fund were created in honour of the late former Deputy Grand Chief of Nishnawbe Aski Nation (NAN) and leader in Indigenous education, Goyce Kakegamic. Oshki-Wenjack, alongside members of the Kakegamic family, announced the establishment of a student bursary and fund for eligible post-secondary students enrolled at the Indigenous Institute. Most students at Oshki-Wenjack reside in northern NAN communities, and the bursary fund will ease the financial burden experienced by students and their families while they are attending on-campus programming in Thunder Bay.

Oshki-Wenjack President Lorrie Deschamps spoke of Goyce's passion and dedication to Indigenous education: "Goyce Kakegamic was a champion of our Institute, and we miss his words of encouragement and gentle wealth of advice he instilled over the years. The bursary will help support our students and the potential he truly believed in as they work toward a brighter future for themselves and their families." The eldest son of Goyce, Jonathan Kakegamic, who is an educator himself, also spoke of his father's belief in education as a tool of empowerment and hope: "Goyce understood from his elders the importance of gaining an education as a means to elevate from hardship and lack of opportunity. Education is a way of embracing life and gaining the confidence to achieve a meaningful livelihood and making a difference. We are happy to help make a difference for students in a way that honours his wishes for our people."

The inaugural bursary award will be presented to a student recipient at Oshki-Wenjack's graduation to be held on Aug. 26, 2022, by representatives of the Kakegamic family.

Founded in 1996 by the Nishnawbe Aski Nation (NAN), Oshki-Wenjack is an Indigenous post-secondary Indigenous Institute committed to increasing access to accredited post-secondary education in NAN's 49 First Nation communities, as well as Indigenous learners from across Ontario. Oshki-Wenjack focusses on creating a safe learning environment that is designed for Indigenous learners and feels welcoming at every step along the learning journey.

