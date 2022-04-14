Global Ventilators Market to Worth $1.96 Billion by 2027. Invasive Ventilators to Add $1.2 Billion Revenue by 2027 – Arizton

Chicago, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest research report by Arizton, the ventilator market is one of the fastest-growing segments in the global medical devices market. Due to the surge in COPD and SARS-CoV-2 infection, the demand for medical ventilators is increasing rapidly.



The development of smart ventilation systems enabled by the latest technologies such as IoT has allowed healthcare providers worldwide to offer timely vital respiratory support to covid-19 patients.

Ventilator Market Report Scope

REPORT ATTRIBUTES DETAILS MARKET SIZE BY REVENUE (2027) $1.96 Billion CAGR (2022-2027) 1% BASE YEAR 2021 FORECAST YEAR 2022-2027 MARKET SEGMENTS Interface, Patient Group, Application, Mobility, and End User GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa COUNTRIES COVERED US, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, and Iran

The market is highly consolidated with key players accounting for major shares. However, as the market offers tremendous growth opportunities for vendors, especially in long-term supporting devices, several start-ups and small MedTech investigating companies are actively developing next-generation 3D-printed ventilators and other simple supportive ventilators.

Most manufacturers extended their production capacities by 3 to 4 times compared to the pre-pandemic years. During the different waves of COVID-19 between 2019 and 2021, the estimated overall production of ventilators worldwide increased to 250,000 ventilators per unit.

New Product Launches Based on Advanced Technologies

Emerging concept of smart and intelligence ventilators solutions will deliver high market growth opportunities. Medical ventilators have developed greatly in the last decade to improve gas exchanges and reduce the risk of ventilator-related lung damage (VALIs). In July 2021, Mindray introduced the new ventilators product SV 300 Pro. It is a new turbine-based ventilator for use in hospitals and in emergency cases. It is an upgraded version of the SV300 ventilators, which is easy to operate, and versatile. It is mostly used for cardiac arrest patients. These specially developed ventilators with unique ventilation modes for CPR procedures.

In May 2020, NASA developed a new ventilator Called VITAL (Ventilator Intervention Technology Accessible Locally) which is authorized by the FDA for emergency use to treat COVID-19 patients. This ventilator was developed by the engineers of the NASA Jet Propulsion laboratory. Caltech's Office of Technology Transfer and Corporate Partnerships, which runs JPL for NASA, was issuing a free license for VITAL and is looking for manufacturers in the commercial medical market.

Medical Ventilators Market Segmentation

Invasive ventilator market accounted for the largest share and dominated the industry.

Critical care application segment shows the significant growth in the ventilator market over the emergency care, homecare, and neonatal care segment.

Standard ventilators are in high demand and are used in hospitals and critical care units for acute care, as well as the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), which account for more than 60% of the market.



Market Segmentation by Interface

Invasive

Non-Invasive

Market Segmentation by Patients Group

Adult

Pediatric & Neonatal

Market Segmentation by Application

Critical Care

Emergency Care

Home Care

Neonatal Care

Market Segmentation by Mobility

Standard

Portable

Market Segmentation by End User

Hospital

Home Care

Emergency Care

Other

Europe is Expected to Dominate the Medical Ventilator Market

In Europe, the rise in the number of people affected by the pandemic has accelerated the demand for ventilators to stabilize the situation. The demand for ventilators has increased ten-fold across the region. However, various new strategies and the increase in home mechanical ventilation (HMV) may help in overcoming these limitations across European countries. These factors will fuel the demand for ventilators across the region.

The rise in the number of critical services and beds per 100,000 inhabitants in Europe will propel the demand for ventilators. Mechanical ventilation has high demand in the critical care services segment across Europe.

Market Segmentation by Geography

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain

North America US Canada

APAC China Japan India Australia South Korea

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East & Africa Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE Iran





Vendors in the Medical Ventilator Market

Key Players Koninklijke Philips ResMed Medtronic Hamilton Medical Vyaire Medical GE Healthcare ICU Medical Drägerwerk SCHILLER

Other Prominent Vendors A.B. Industries Abronn FZE Airon ACUTRONIC Medical Systems Aenomed AgVa Healthcare Air Liquide Avasarala Technologies aXcent medical Bio-Med Devices Bunnell Cardinal Health Deluxe Scientific Surgico Dima Italia Fritz Stephan Getinge Hartwell Medical Corporation HEYER Medical Hill-Rom Services Löwenstein Medical Innovation MEKICS Narang Medical Oceanic Medical Products Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Shenzhen Landwind Industry Siare Engineering International Group S.I.E.M SI Surgical Skanray Technologies Tecme Triton Electronic Systems United Hayek Industries Ventec Life Systems



