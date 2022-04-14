Global Ventilators Market to Worth $1.96 Billion by 2027. Invasive Ventilators to Add $1.2 Billion Revenue by 2027 – Arizton

Chicago, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest research report by Arizton, the ventilator market is one of the fastest-growing segments in the global medical devices market. Due to the surge in COPD and SARS-CoV-2 infection, the demand for medical ventilators is increasing rapidly.
The development of smart ventilation systems enabled by the latest technologies such as IoT has allowed healthcare providers worldwide to offer timely vital respiratory support to covid-19 patients.
Ventilator Market Report Scope
|REPORT ATTRIBUTES
|DETAILS
|MARKET SIZE BY REVENUE (2027)
|$1.96 Billion
|CAGR (2022-2027)
|1%
|BASE YEAR
|2021
|FORECAST YEAR
|2022-2027
|MARKET SEGMENTS
|Interface, Patient Group, Application, Mobility, and End User
|GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS
|North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
|COUNTRIES COVERED
|US, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, and Iran
The market is highly consolidated with key players accounting for major shares. However, as the market offers tremendous growth opportunities for vendors, especially in long-term supporting devices, several start-ups and small MedTech investigating companies are actively developing next-generation 3D-printed ventilators and other simple supportive ventilators.
Most manufacturers extended their production capacities by 3 to 4 times compared to the pre-pandemic years. During the different waves of COVID-19 between 2019 and 2021, the estimated overall production of ventilators worldwide increased to 250,000 ventilators per unit.
New Product Launches Based on Advanced Technologies
Emerging concept of smart and intelligence ventilators solutions will deliver high market growth opportunities. Medical ventilators have developed greatly in the last decade to improve gas exchanges and reduce the risk of ventilator-related lung damage (VALIs). In July 2021, Mindray introduced the new ventilators product SV 300 Pro. It is a new turbine-based ventilator for use in hospitals and in emergency cases. It is an upgraded version of the SV300 ventilators, which is easy to operate, and versatile. It is mostly used for cardiac arrest patients. These specially developed ventilators with unique ventilation modes for CPR procedures.
In May 2020, NASA developed a new ventilator Called VITAL (Ventilator Intervention Technology Accessible Locally) which is authorized by the FDA for emergency use to treat COVID-19 patients. This ventilator was developed by the engineers of the NASA Jet Propulsion laboratory. Caltech's Office of Technology Transfer and Corporate Partnerships, which runs JPL for NASA, was issuing a free license for VITAL and is looking for manufacturers in the commercial medical market.
Medical Ventilators Market Segmentation
- Invasive ventilator market accounted for the largest share and dominated the industry.
- Critical care application segment shows the significant growth in the ventilator market over the emergency care, homecare, and neonatal care segment.
- Standard ventilators are in high demand and are used in hospitals and critical care units for acute care, as well as the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), which account for more than 60% of the market.
Market Segmentation by Interface
- Invasive
- Non-Invasive
Market Segmentation by Patients Group
- Adult
- Pediatric & Neonatal
Market Segmentation by Application
- Critical Care
- Emergency Care
- Home Care
- Neonatal Care
Market Segmentation by Mobility
- Standard
- Portable
Market Segmentation by End User
- Hospital
- Home Care
- Emergency Care
- Other
Europe is Expected to Dominate the Medical Ventilator Market
In Europe, the rise in the number of people affected by the pandemic has accelerated the demand for ventilators to stabilize the situation. The demand for ventilators has increased ten-fold across the region. However, various new strategies and the increase in home mechanical ventilation (HMV) may help in overcoming these limitations across European countries. These factors will fuel the demand for ventilators across the region.
The rise in the number of critical services and beds per 100,000 inhabitants in Europe will propel the demand for ventilators. Mechanical ventilation has high demand in the critical care services segment across Europe.
Market Segmentation by Geography
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- North America
- US
- Canada
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- UAE
- Iran
Vendors in the Medical Ventilator Market
- Key Players
- Koninklijke Philips
- ResMed
- Medtronic
- Hamilton Medical
- Vyaire Medical
- GE Healthcare
- ICU Medical
- Drägerwerk
- SCHILLER
- Other Prominent Vendors
- A.B. Industries
- Abronn FZE
- Airon
- ACUTRONIC Medical Systems
- Aenomed
- AgVa Healthcare
- Air Liquide
- Avasarala Technologies
- aXcent medical
- Bio-Med Devices
- Bunnell
- Cardinal Health
- Deluxe Scientific Surgico
- Dima Italia
- Fritz Stephan
- Getinge
- Hartwell Medical Corporation
- HEYER Medical
- Hill-Rom Services
- Löwenstein Medical Innovation
- MEKICS
- Narang Medical
- Oceanic Medical Products
- Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics
- Shenzhen Landwind Industry
- Siare Engineering International Group
- S.I.E.M
- SI Surgical
- Skanray Technologies
- Tecme
- Triton Electronic Systems
- United Hayek Industries
- Ventec Life Systems
Explore our health & wellness profile to know more about the industry.
