Christina Lake Cannabis Corp. Files Financial Statements for the Year Ended November 30, 2021

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (CSE: CLC) -- Christina Lake Cannabis Corp. (the “Corporation or “Christina Lake”) announces that further to the news release dated March 31, 2022, it has now filed on SEDAR, the Company’s annual financial statements and accompanying management's discussion and analysis for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2021.



ABOUT CHRISTINA LAKE CANNABIS CORP.

Christina Lake Cannabis is a licensed producer of cannabis under the Cannabis Act. It has secured a standard cultivation licence and corresponding processing amendment from Health Canada (March 2020 and August 2020, respectively) as well as a research and development licence (early 2020). Christina Lake Cannabis’ facility consists of a 32-acre property, which includes over 950,000 square feet of outdoor grow space, offices, propagation and drying rooms, research facilities, and a facility dedicated to processing and extraction. Christina Lake Cannabis also owns a 99-acre plot of land adjoining its principal 32-acre site, which allows for future expansion. Christina Lake Cannabis cultivates cannabis using strains specifically developed for outdoor cultivation and in its second harvest season produced over 38,000 kg (83,776 lb) of dried biomass. For more information, please visit www.christinalakecannabis.com and www.sedar.com (CLC.CN).

