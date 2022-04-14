Medical Device Packaging Market to Reach $34 Billion by 2027. Around $6 Billion Opportunities in the Sterile Packaging Industry - Arizton

Chicago, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton’s latest research report, the medical device packaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2022-2027. Innovation, technology, marketing, and price wars are some of the crucial trends influencing the market dynamics. Major drivers of the market include the growing demand for medical devices, innovative packaging, and long shelf-life packaging.



The global medical device packaging market is likely to witness an impressive growth rate owing to the surge in demand for novel packaging solutions due to the increased manufacturing and improvement in the supply chain of medical devices across the globe.

Medical Device Packaging Market Report Scope

REPORT ATTRIBUTES DETAILS MARKET SIZE (2027) $34 Billion CAGR (2022-2027) 5.6% BASE YEAR 2021 FORECAST YEAR 2022-2027 MARKET SEGMENTS Product type, material type, packaging type, application, end-user, and geography GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America

and Middle East & Africa COUNTRIES COVERED US, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa

Packaging companies are incorporating next generation features such as 3D packaging and enabling specific medical devices sensors to achieve the required small size and thin thickness to adapt to highly complex environment and surfaces of a human body. In addition, medical devices packaged are also focusing on 3D packaging integration technology that have higher accuracy and efficiency. With the increased technological and regulatory challenges, medical device manufacturers (MDMs) understood the value in determining the best packaging and sterilization solutions in the design process. Therefore, Internet of Things (IoT) continues to grow, medical device packaging has evolved to become a two-way connected platform that builds real-time, digital bridges to share information, nurture relationships, and deliver insights like never before.

Shift from Glass to Plastics Packaging Material

In the recent years, plastics continue to witness high usage in medical and dental applications packaging. It is expected that the high-performance plastics will grow at a much faster pace than commodity plastics. In response to this trend, most specialty polymer manufacturers have developed their products portfolio to high-performance medical-grade polymers. Medical plastic products are transforming the healthcare industry. The increased use of polymers in medical devices has renovated the marketplace, with plastic medical devices progressively replacing other materials such as metals, glass, and ceramics.

Key Highlights

Rapid technological advancements in medical and novel medical devices require specialized packing solutions. Favorable patient demographics and a rise in the consumption of a wide range of medical devices are fueling the need for safe and effective packaging of medical devices.

Rising environmental concerns coupled with an increased focus on minimizing hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), as well as the need for sterile medical devices have led to the usage of innovative and eco-friendly packing solutions.

India is likely to witness the highest absolute growth of around 60% due to a sudden rise in demand for a wide range of medical devices among various healthcare facilities in the country. The covid-19 pandemic created significant growth opportunities for medical device manufacturers in the country and led to an increase in demand for packaging solutions for medical applications.





Global Medical Device Market Segmentation Analysis

In 2021, the contract manufacturing organizations (CMO) accounted for a revenue share of 41%. Financial sponsors have been attracted by the availability of independent acquisition targets featuring high-growth potential and thus the prospect of large returns on investment. The heightened need for reliable and safe medical devices and a rising interest in strategic partnerships are driving the demand for specialized CDMOs.

Market Segmentation by Product Type

Bags & Pouches

Containers

Trays

Boxes

Others



Market Segmentation by Material Type

Plastic

Paper & Paperboard

Others



Market Segmentation by Packaging Type

Primary Packaging

Secondary Packaging

Tertiary Packaging



Market Segmentation by Application

Sterile Packaging

Non-Sterile Packaging

Market Segmentation by End-User

Medical Device Manufacturers

Contract Manufacturing Organizations

Market Segmentation by Geography

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain

APAC Japan China India South Korea Australia

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East & Africa Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa





Strategies Adopted by the Players to Sustain in the Market Competition

The competitive landscape of the global medical device packaging market is fragmented owing to the presence of several key players. In addition, leading companies are adopting strategies such as new product launches, joint ventures, mergers, partnerships, and takeovers to stay at the forefront of the competitive curve in the market. For instance, in May 2020, MedAccred declared to continue to provide support and expansion in the medical device industry. The company has included new plastics mechanical assembly and sterile device packaging audit processes and approved many new suppliers within the last year.

Key Players

3M

Amcor Plc

Avery Dennison Corporation:

Constantia Flexibles

DuPont

UFP Technologies

WestRock Company



Other Prominent Vendors

American Packaging Corporation

Atlas Vac Machine

Ayka Medical Inc

Airnov

Berry Global Inc.

Biomerics Corporation

Brentwood Medical

The BoxMaker

Eagle Flexible Packaging

GOEX Corporation

Glenroy

Graphic Packaging International

Klockner Pentaplast

Keystone Folding Box Company

Monadnock Paper Mills

OLIVER

PAXXUS

Placon

Prent Corporation

Printpack

Sonoco Healthcare Packaging

SteriPackGroup

Tekni-Plex

Wipak

Explore our healthcare Lifesciences profile to know more about the industry.

