Central Vacuum Systems Market to Reach $675 Million by 2027. Green Cleaning Technologies Creating Enormous Opportunities - Arizton

Chicago, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton’s latest research report, the central vacuum systems market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5%. during 2022-2027. Rapid industrialization, adoption of energy-efficient, and sustainable resource dependence are the major factors that are driving the market growth.
Central Vacuum Systems Market Report Scope
|REPORT ATTRIBUTES
|DETAILS
|MARKET SIZE (2021)
|$371 Million
|MARKET SIZE (2027)
|$675 Million
|CAGR
|10.5% (2021-2027)
|BASE YEAR
|2021
|FORECAST YEAR
|2022-2027
|MARKET SEGMENTS
|Installation, Capacity, Type, and End-User
|GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS
|Europe, North America, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
|COUNTRIES COVERED
|Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Greece, Switzerland, Denmark, US, Canada, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, Thailand, Malaysia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, South Africa, and Kuwait
Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report
With the ongoing trend, green technologies are gaining traction in the global market. Several non-residential setups, as well as residential complexes, are incorporating green cleaning technologies that have a minimal impact on the environment. Such cleaning practices promote the use of green-certified non-toxic cleaning agents. Apart from the conventional vacuum, scrubber, and sweepers, steam cleaners have gained traction in several commercial and residential segments and pose tough competition to central vacuum systems. Manufacturers are investing in R&D facilities to produce sustainable cleaning products to provide continuous improvement in customer-centric products. The level of R&D investment by the market vendors is expected to remain high in the future.
Key Insights
- Ground-mounted central vacuum systems accounted for the highest share compared to wall-mounted, as these have high suction power and can run for a longer time.
- The rising need for high capacities in large commercial spaces is growing the demand for >6,000 sq. ft central vacuum systems in comparison to <3,000 sq. ft and 3,000 to 6,000 sq. ft capacities.
- Non-residential spaces that include commercial, industrial, hospitality, and healthcare areas are driving the demand for central vacuum systems compared to residential spaces.
- Europe is dominating the global central vacuum systems market due to the wide presence of well-established manufacturers and the growing need to improve indoor air quality.
Key Offerings
- Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2027
- Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
- Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis of installation, capacity, type, end-user, and geography
- Competitive Landscape – 5 key vendors and 42 other prominent vendors
Central Vacuum Systems Market Segmentation Analysis
Market Segmentation by Installation
- Ground Mounted
- Wall Mounted
Market Segmentation by Capacity
- Less than 3,000 SQ. FT
- 3,000 TO 6,000 SQ. FT
- More than 6,000 SQ. FT
Market Segmentation by Type
- Bagless
- Bag
Market Segmentation by End-User
- Non-Residential
- Industrial
- Hospitality
- Healthcare
- Commercial
- Others
- Residential
Market Segmentation by Geography
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Netherlands
- Greece
- Switzerland
- Denmark
- North America
- US
- Canada
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- India
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Chile
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Turkey
- South Africa
- Kuwait
Competitive Landscape
The present scenario is driving vendors to alter and refine their unique value proposition to achieve a strong market presence. Many international players are expected to expand their reach worldwide during the forecast period. Global vendors are facing intense competition from regional and local vendors as they have strong collaborations with large builders, contractors, and commercial spaces compared to global vendors. However, many international players are expected to broaden their reach, especially in the fast-developing countries of the APAC region, to enhance their market share.
Key Vendors
- Trovac Industries
- Drainvac
- Nuera Air
- Nilfisk Group
- Busch
Other Prominent Vendors
- AirVac Luft & Vacuumteknik
- ALFAVAC Central Vacuum Systems
- Allaway Oy
- Allegro Central Vacuum Systems
- Altomech
- American Vacuum Company
- Aqua-Air
- AutoVac
- Becker Pumps
- BGS General
- Broan-NuTone
- BVC EBS Distribution
- CentralVac International
- Crossvac Central Vacuum Systems
- Delfin
- Dint-Tech Control
- Disan
- DU-PUY
- Dynavac
- Elek Trends Productions NV
- Gary's VACUFLO
- Halton Group
- Homevac Technologies
- H-P Products
- Johnny Vac
- Lindsay Manufacturing
- ME Universal Engineering & Trading
- Medikar
- Nadair
- National Turbine
- Ness Corporation
- Powerex
- Prolux
- Republic Manufacturing
- RGS Vacuum Systems
- RhinoVac
- Ruwac USA
- Santoni Electric
- Soliroc Metal
- Techtronic Industries
- Toshniwal
- VAC-U-MAX
Explore our industrial machinery profile to know more about the industry.
Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report
Read some of the top-selling reports:
- Industrial Vacuum Cleaner Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024
- Bed and Upholstery Vacuum Cleaner Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025
- Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026
- Medical Central Vacuum System Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025
About Arizton:
Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.
We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.
Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.
Call: +1-312-235-2040
+1 302 469 0707