P2E Game 'Baby Shark BubbleFong Friends' music video release featuring K-pop girl group 'OH MY GIRL'

NEW YORK, NY, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BBF Limited opened their YouTube channel for 'Baby Shark BubbleFong Friends', their Play-to-Earn (P2E) Mobile Game based on the Pinkfong Baby Shark IP. They have just released the music video called 'Baby Shark BubbleFong Friends' featuring the famous K-pop girl group 'OH MY GIRL'.





The 'Baby Shark BubbleFong Friends' music video, globally released on the BBF Limited Official YouTube channel, has reimagined the original Baby Shark Dance video, the first video that hit 10 billion views in YouTube history, with a K-pop-like melody and beat. The video includes a fun atmosphere with soap bubbles and a variety of props reminiscent of the 'BubbleFong' universe and displays a refreshing k-pop style and appearance inspired by a marine concept.

Starting with this new 'Baby Shark BubbleFong Friends' music video, BBF Limited plans to release further content related to the game on its Official YouTube channel.

'Baby Shark BubbleFong Friends' is a classic arcade bubble shooter genre-based P2E game developed based on the world-renowned Pinkfong Baby Shark IP owned by The Pinkfong Company. It is a game that can be easily played by anyone of all ages, and will be released globally in the first half of this year including a variety of game modes such as 101 Battle Royale, Team Battle Mode, and Single Player Mode.

'Baby Shark BubbleFong Friends' will be released globally, excluding some countries such as South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, North Korea, and China in accordance with the service policies of each respective country.

About BBF Limited

Located in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, BBF Limited is the foundation responsible for the management and operation of the "Baby Shark BubbleFong Friends" game.

Media Contact

Company: BBF Limited

E-mail: Contact@Bubblefong.io

Telephone: +1 784-485-6124

Website: https://bubblefong.io/

SOURCE: BBF Limited