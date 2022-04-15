Leadership changes announced at GrandVision

Charenton-le-Pont, France, and Schiphol, The Netherlands (April 15, 2022 – 8 am CEST) – EssilorLuxottica and GrandVision today announce some changes to GrandVision’s management team.

Stephan Borchert and Willem Eelman have decided to step down from their roles as Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of GrandVision respectively, effective April 22. They will be replaced by Massimiliano Mutinelli as the new President Optical Retail EMEA at EssilorLuxottica and Head of Amsterdam Corporate Offices at GrandVision, and Niccolò Bencivenni as the Chief Financial Officer of GrandVision, supported by Frederic Dauche in his confirmed role as Chief Operating Officer of GrandVision.

“I would like to express our most sincere thanks to Stephan and Willem for their strong leadership and significant contributions over the years. Today, we have a solid foundation to build on,” said Francesco Milleri, CEO of EssilorLuxottica.

Stephan Borchert has served as CEO of GrandVision since 2018. Building on the strong heritage of the company, Stephan and his team helped pave the way for the future of GrandVision as a leading optical omnichannel group with a footprint in more than 40 countries. He has transformed the company over the past four years into a global leading optical omnichannel group with significantly increased shareholder value. The group achieved its strongest business results in history in 2021.

Willem Eelman has served on the GrandVision Supervisory Board and as Chairman of the Audit Committee from 2011 until 2019 playing a key role in the transition of GrandVision into a publicly listed company with the successful IPO in 2015. In 2019, he became the CFO of the company, driving together with Stephan, the strong business performance over the past years.

“With the completion of the acquisition of GrandVision by EssilorLuxottica, Willem and I together with EssilorLuxottica feel that this is the right moment for us to step down from our role as CEO and CFO of GrandVision. I am extremely proud of the time I served at GrandVision and of all that our team has achieved together. I sincerely thank all our employees for their belief in our strategy, their loyalty and continuous support towards myself and the company. Looking ahead, I am confident that GrandVision is set up for success with a winning strategy and a bright future”, said Stephan Borchert.

“GrandVision, now as part of the EssilorLuxottica family, is poised to write a new chapter in its rich and successful history, and I know that with Massimiliano, Frederic and Niccolò, the business will continue to be in good hands,” said Francesco Milleri

As part of the integration process, the Supervisory Board of GrandVision will end its mandate, effective April 22.

