Campine bids on selected assets of Recylex France

Occasional information – April 15th, 2022 – 08:30

Campine NV, metals recycling and specialty chemicals company from Beerse, Belgium and listed on Euronext Brussels has submitted a binding offer for selected assets of the Recylex S.A. group.

Recylex S.A., a French metal recycling company listed on Euronext Paris has been in financial difficulties since several years, which lead mid 2020 to the bankruptcy of its German entities, the main industrial assets of the group. Recylex initiated a debt restructuring process in 2021 in which it seeks to sell several of its remaining French assets.

Campine has offered to acquire the lead battery recycling plants in Escaudoeuvres and Villefranche-sur-Saône, France as well as the plastics recycling unit C2P, located on the same site.

The 2 Recylex sites employ about 60 people and recycle a total of about 80.000 tonnes of batteries. This bid fits in Campine’s expansion plans to grow in the circular economy by increasing its material recovery rate as well as starting to recycle plastics. Campine intends to integrate both plants in its industrial operations, maintaining employment and plans substantial investments in the future on both sites. Campine also aims to continue the relationship with the existing suppliers, service providers and customers.

Campine’s offer is currently under evaluation and is subject to different conditions precedent linked to environmental liabilities and obligations as well as administrative authorisations. The impact of the offered price on Campine’s finances is limited. The offer will be further filed with the French commercial court in Paris and will remain subject to its approval.

For more details on the situation of Recylex, we refer to the Recylex press releases, which can be found on https://recylex.eu/en/publications/

For further information you can contact Karin Leysen (tel. no +32 14 60 15 49)

(email: Karin.Leysen@campine.com)

