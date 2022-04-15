Mechanical Anchor Market Size to Reach US$2.6 bn in 2026

Raipur, April 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the Mechanical Anchor Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.

Mechanical Anchor Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following 4 ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

Product Type - Expansion Anchors, Screw Anchors, Undercut Anchors, and Other Anchors.

- Expansion Anchors, Screw Anchors, Undercut Anchors, and Other Anchors. Substrate Type - Concrete, Masonry, Natural Stone, and Others.

- Concrete, Masonry, Natural Stone, and Others. End-Use Type - Infrastructure, Commercial, Residential, Industrial.

- Infrastructure, Commercial, Residential, Industrial. Region - North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Mechanical Anchor Market Insights

Product Type

Based on the product type, the expansion anchor is expected to remain the largest as well as the fastest-growing product type in the market during the forecast period, owing to increasing demand from various applications coupled with an expected recovery in the construction industry.

Substrate Type

Based on the substrate type, Concrete is expected to remain the dominant substrate type in the market during the forecast period. Concrete is the most commonly used construction material as it poses high compressive strength.

Regional Analysis

In terms of regions, Europe is expected to remain the largest market for mechanical anchors during the forecast period.

The demand for mechanical anchors is growing in the region due to increasing construction activities, growing disposable income of consumers, and rapid urbanization and industrialization.

North America and Asia-Pacific are also likely to create sizeable opportunities in the coming five years, driven by an expected rebound in the construction industry.





COVID-19 Impact on the Mechanical Anchor Market

In 2020, the sudden outburst of the COVID-19 pandemic hit hard the construction industry. Supply chain sabotage, halt in infrastructure and commercial projects, lockdown across the world, and employee layoffs were some of the major consequences of the Covid-19 witnessed across the industry. The mechanical anchor market was no exception to it and logged a massive decline of -7.4% in 2020 amid the pandemic, quite aligned with the decline in the construction industry.

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed few key players and discussed the company profiles of the below-given players -

Hilti Corporation

Würth Group

Fischer Group

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW)

Simpson Strong Tie Co Inc.

Halfen GmBH

Fastenal Company

DEWALT

EJOT Holding GmbH & Co. KG

SANKO TECHNO Co. Ltd.

What deliverables will you get in this report?

In-depth analysis of the Mechanical Anchor Market

Detailed market segmentation.

Competitive-landscape analysis.

Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

The geographical presence of the key players.

