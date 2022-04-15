Block listing Interim Review

| Source: Irish Continental Group Plc Irish Continental Group Plc

Dublin, IRELAND

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

To :      Regulation Department, Euronext Dublin / FCA

Date:    15 April 2022

1.Name of applicant: Irish Continental Group plc
2.Name of scheme: ICG Share Option Plans
3.Period of return: From: 18 October 2021 to 14 April 2022
4.Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:623,323 ICG Units
5.Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): 

4,500,000 ICG Units
6.Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period:111,500 ICG Units
7.Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:5,011,823 ICG Units


Name of contact:Tom Corcoran
Telephone number of contact:+353 1 607 5700