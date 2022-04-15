Newsprint Market Report: Size, Production, Trends and Forecast to 2030 – IndexBox

Companies Mentioned in the Report: J.D. Irving, Cox Communications, Kruger, Abitibi-Consolidated, Time Dispatch, Knight-Ridder, DSG Papers Pvt. Ltd., Canfor Corp., Vedadri Paper Mills (India) Pvt. Ltd., Green Woods Paper and Stationery Co., Rama Paper Mills Ltd., Sedna Paper Global Pvt. Ltd., Next Step Communications, Hebei Feiyue Industry Co., Qiongdao Sanshi Paper Co., FEDCO Paper Corporation, Qingdao H&Y Industry Co., Szheng Paper Box Sdn Bhd, PT Suparma Tbk, ZhenChung Paper Products Corporation, Rise Star Paper Group, Riverside Paper Co., Tree House Pad & Paper, Brown & Pratt, Schwab Paper Products Co., Kondopoga, Karjala Pulp LLC, Lesprom, Syektyevkarskyi Lpk, JV “OLDI” LTD, Alberta Newsprint Company, UPM Biofore Company, Corner Brook Pulp And Paper Ltd., PT. Aspex Kumbong



NEW YORK, April 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IndexBox has just published a new report: 'U.S. – Newsprint - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights' . Here is a summary of the report's key findings.

U.S. Newsprint Market Statistics

Imports $565.5 Million USD Exports $37.1 Million USD Top Foreign Suppliers Canada Top Export Destinations Mexico, Canada, Costa Rica

In 2021, the U.S. newsprint market increased by 5.5% to $1.3B for the first time since 2011, thus ending a nine-year declining trend. In general, consumption recorded an abrupt decrease. Over the period under review, the market hit record highs at $4.8B in 2007; however, from 2008 to 2021, consumption remained at a lower figure. REQUEST FREE DATA

Newsprint Production in the U.S.

Newsprint production amounted to $1.1B in 2021. Overall, production, however, continues to decline. The pace of growth appeared the most rapid in 2011 when the production volume increased by 20% against the previous year. Newsprint production peaked at $4.2B in 2008; however, from 2009 to 2021, production failed to regain the momentum. REQUEST FREE DATA

U.S. Newsprint Exports

In 2021, the amount of newsprint exported from the United States soared to 120K tonnes, increasing by 74% compared with the year before. Overall, exports, however, continue to indicate an abrupt downturn. Over the period under review, exports reached the peak figure at 909K tonnes in 2008; however, from 2009 to 2021, exports remained at a lower figure. REQUEST FREE DATA

In value terms, newsprint exports soared to $69M in 2021. Over the period under review, exports, however, saw a deep setback. Over the period under review, exports attained the peak figure at $609M in 2008; however, from 2009 to 2021, exports stood at a somewhat lower figure.

Exports by Country

Mexico (30K tonnes), Canada (23K tonnes) and Guatemala (2.3K tonnes) were the main destinations of newsprint exports from the United States, with a combined 81% share of total supplies.

In value terms, the largest markets for newsprint exported from the United States were Mexico ($16M), Canada ($15M) and Costa Rica ($895K), with a combined 85% share of total exports.

In terms of the main countries of destination, Canada recorded the highest rates of growth with regard to the value of exports, over the period under review, while shipments for the other leaders experienced a decline.

Export Prices by Country

In 2020, the average newsprint export price amounted to $539 per tonne, shrinking by -4.9% against the previous year. There were significant differences in the average prices for the major export markets. In 2020, the country with the highest price was Canada ($634 per tonne), while the average price for exports to India ($341 per tonne) was amongst the lowest. From 2007 to 2020, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was recorded for supplies to Canada, while the prices for the other major destinations experienced a decline.

U.S. Newsprint Imports

In 2021, supplies from abroad of newsprint was finally on the rise to reach 1.1M tonnes for the first time since 2013, thus ending a seven-year declining trend. Overall, imports, however, continue to indicate a deep downturn. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2013 with an increase of 1.9% y-o-y. Imports peaked at 4.1M tonnes in 2007; however, from 2008 to 2021, imports stood at a somewhat lower figure.

In value terms, newsprint imports rose significantly to $621M in 2021. In general, imports, however, saw a deep reduction. Imports peaked at $2.5B in 2007; however, from 2008 to 2021, imports failed to regain the momentum.

Imports by Country

In 2020, Canada (1M tonnes) was the main newsprint supplier to the United States, with a approx. 100% share of total imports. In value terms, supplies from Canada totaled $563M. From 2007 to 2020, the average annual rate of growth in terms of value from Canada totaled -10.7%.

Import Prices by Country

In 2020, the average newsprint import price amounted to $541 per tonne, shrinking by -14.3% against the previous year. As there is only one major supplying country, the average price level is determined by prices for Canada. From 2007 to 2020, the rate of growth in terms of prices for Canada amounted to -0.9% per year.

