United States Liquid Biopsy Growth Forecasts: A $7.02 Billion Market by 2025, with CAGR of 14%

Dublin, April 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Liquid Biopsy Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Healthcare is rapidly becoming patient-centric, focusing on outcomes and value. This offers clinical diagnostics players opportunities to advance their instrument, assay, and informatics capabilities to address unmet clinical needs and increase the precision diagnostics portfolio.
Advances in next-generation sequencing-based companion diagnostics (CDx) and liquid biopsy (LBx) enable precision medicine approaches toward diseases such as cancer. Another aspect changing the diagnostics industry is linking automation to digital technologies to improve efficiency and productivity. This includes leveraging artificial intelligence to enhance workflow and accuracy.
This analysis shows that the top 5 companies in the US liquid biopsy market - Exact Sciences, Guardant Health, Roche/Foundation Medicine, Natera, and LabCorp - account for 77.5% of its revenue in 2020. The analyst expects the market to reach $7.02 billion by 2025 at a 14% CAGR.
The report provides updates on the competitive landscape by analyzing market dynamics, participants, and investments. It also offers stakeholders insights through forecasts, analysis by therapy (oncology and non-oncology) and product type (kits and reagents, instruments and analysis platforms, testing and development services), and growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Liquid Biopsy
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation by Therapy
- Segmentation by Product Type
- Key Competitors by Product Type and Therapy
- Terminologies
- Major cfNA Analysis Methods are PCR- or NGS-based
- Review of Liquid Biopsy Applications by Analytes in Cancer
- cfNA Diagnostics Applications across the Cancer Care Continuum
- Key Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Regulatory Landscape
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast by Therapy
- Revenue Forecast by Oncology Product/Service Type
- Revenue Forecast by NIPT Product/Service Type
- Revenue Forecast for Other Products/Services
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Selected Products/Services
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Therapy
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share - Oncology Therapy
- Revenue Share - NIPT Therapy
- Revenue Share Analysis
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Oncology (Therapy Segment)
- Key Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast - Oncology Therapy
- Revenue Forecast Analysis - Oncology Therapy
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Non-oncology (Therapy Segment)
- Key Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast - Non-oncology Therapy
- Revenue Forecast Analysis - Non-oncology Therapy
5. Competitive Landscape Analysis
- Competitive Ecosystem
- Competitor Matrix
- Key Company Profiles
- Key Company Product Matrix
- Funding Trends
- Mergers & Acquisitions and Partnerships
6. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Use AI-ML on Liquid Biopsy Data to Identify Novel Biomarkers
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Expand Liquid Biopsy NGS as CDx through Co-development Partnerships
- Growth Opportunity 3 - cfDNA Methylation as a Pan-cancer Screening Biomarker
- Growth Opportunity 4 - Liquid Biopsy for Early Neurodegenerative Disease Detection
- Growth Opportunity 5 - Comprehensive Cancer Profiling to Improve Cancer Management for Hospitals and Laboratories
7. Next Steps
- Your Next Steps
- Why Now?
8. List of Exhibits
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qgvs3s
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.