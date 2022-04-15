Global Bone Growth Products Market Outlook & Forecast Report: Compound Annual Growth of 3.6% Forecast During 2022-2027

Dublin, April 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bone Growth Products Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global bone growth products market is majorly driven by the rising incidence of bone and joint disorders, growing demand for minimally invasive and non-invasive treatment options for people suffering from various orthopedic disorders, and the growing elderly population.



The bone growth products market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 3.60% during the period 2022-2027.



The bone growth stimulator devices segment dominates the global bone growth products market, accounting for a share of 51.12%, followed by bone morphogenetic protein with 39.15% in 2021.

Based on end-users, the market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, specialty orthopedic and spine centers, and ASCs. Hospitals & clinics segment is dominating in the market whereas, specialty orthopedic & spine centers is growing at 4.47% CAGR as patients increasingly prefer specialty spine care centers over multi-specialty hospitals.

The Report Includes:

The analysis of the global Bone Growth Products market provides market size and growth rate for the forecast period 2022-2027.

It offers comprehensive insights into current industry trends, trend forecast, and growth drivers about the global Bone Growth Products market.

The report provides the latest analysis of market share, growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

It offers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of the global Bone Growth Products market.

The report offers a detailed overview of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and critical market strategies to gain competitive advantage.

Market Segmentation by Product Type

Bone Growth Stimulator Device

Bone Morphogenic Protein

Platelet Rich Plasma

Market Segmentation by Application

Spinal Fusion Surgeries

Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeries

Delayed Union and Non-Union Bone Fracture

Others

Hospitals and Clinic

Specialty Orthopaedic and Spine Center

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Global players in the market are adopting acquisition strategies to remain competitive and extend their presence across geographies for higher market share. In addition, the competition among tier II and III players is high, with many regional and local players offering a diverse range of bone growth products.



Prominent Vendors

Bioventus

DJO

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic

Orthofix Medical

Stryker

Zimmer Biomet

Other Prominent Vendors

BTT Health

Elizur

Fintek Bio-Electric

Isto Biologics

ITO

Kinex Medical Company

Ossatec Benelux

Osteotec

Paragon 28

Royal Biologics

Stimulate Health

Smith+Nephew

SpineVision

VQ OrthoCare

Geographical Analysis

In 2021, North America accounted for a revenue share of 41.45% in the global bone growth products market. The regional market is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period and is likely to grow at a lesser CAGR than APAC as it has reached maturity.

