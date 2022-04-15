Global Buy Now Pay Later Markets and Trends Report 2022: BNPL to Maintain Strong Growth Through 2026

Dublin, April 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Buy Now Pay Later Market and Trends 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



BNPL services expanding their share of global B2C E-Commerce



According to findings in the new report, the number of BNPL users worldwide has increased significantly last year and is projected to maintain strong growth through 2026.

By that year, close to a quarter of online retail sales is expected to stem from BNPL. The adoption is mainly driven by the younger generations which show the highest BNPL user penetration rates among all demographic groups, according to surveys in the U.S. and the UK.

Moreover, a sampling of U.S. consumers highlighted the most popular products purchased using the BNPL payment method in 2021. These were "Electronics", "Clothing and fashion items" and "Furniture appliances".



BNPL service providers double their users and Klarna launches new features to drive market expansion



As a result of increased demand for BNPL services, leading service providers Klarna, Afterpay, and Affirm each doubled their user base during 2021.

Even with such rapid growth, the three BNPL specialists still face increasing competitive pressure as more players are entering the space and pushing retailer fees down. In response, the BNPL leaders expand beyond their traditional offerings. For example, Klarna recently launched a super-app supporting all services around online shopping.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Management Summary



2. Global Overview

BNPL Industry and Trends Overview, March 2022

BNPL B2C E-Commerce Sales, in USD billion, 2021e & 2026f

Number of BNPL Users, in millions, 2021e & 2026f

BNPL Share of B2C E-Commerce Sales, in %, 2021e & 2026f

Share of Adults Who Would Prefer to Use BNPL to Buy An Item They Could Not Afford Immediately, by Selected Countries, in %, December 2021

Breakdown of E-Commerce Websites Offering BNPL as a Payment Method, by Countries, in %, October 2021

Market Shares of BNPL Services, in % of Top E-Commerce Websites Supporting BNPL as a Payment Method, March 2022

Number of Klarna's Users, in millions, 2019-2021

Number of Afterpay's Active Customers, by Region, in millions, H1 2020 & H1 2021

Number of Affirms's Active Users, in millions, June 2019-2021

3. North America

3.1. USA

BNPL Share of B2C E-Commerce Sales, in %, 2021e & 2025f

BNPL Share of Fashion B2C E-Commerce Sales, in %, 2021e

BNPL Users, in millions, 2020-2025f

BNPL User Penetration Rate, in % of Internet Users, by Age Groups, 2021 & 2025f

Top 3 BNPL Platforms Used, in % of BNPL Users, May 2021

Top 6 Most Used BNPL Apps, in % of Downloads in the BNPL Category, Q1 2021

Product Categories Purchased With BNPL, in % of BNPL Users, March 2021

Reasons to Use BNPL, in % of BNPL Users, March 2021

Share of BNPL Users Preferring BNPL over Credit Cards, in %, August 2021

Preferences of BNPL Users if BNPL Was Not Offered, in % of Purchases, October 2021

4. Europe

4.1. UK

Share of Online Shoppers Using BNPL, Compared to Credit Card, by Age Group, in %, July 2021

Product Categories Paid with BNPL Services, in % of Respondents, July 2021

Average Customer Debt, in GBP, by Selected BNPL Providers, 2020 & 2021

BNPL Services Used, in % of Respondents, 2020 & 2021

Share of Top 100 E-Commerce Websites Accepting Klarna and Afterpay/Clearpay, in %, May 2021

4.2. Germany

Breakdown of B2C E-Commerce Sales by Payment Methods, incl. "Payment by Invoice" and "Installments/Financing", in %, 2020-2021

Breakdown of Preferred Payment Methods, incl. BNPL, in % of Online Shoppers, 2021

Breakdown of Klarna Services Used, in % of Klarna Users, March 2022

5. Asia

5.1. Australia

BNPL Sales, in AUD billion, FY 2019 & FY 2021

Attitude of Online Shoppers Towards BNPL Services, in % of Respondents, May 2021

Type of Debt Held, incl. BNPL Loans, in % of Consumers, Q1 2021

Level of Concern/Stress Over Type Debt, by Type of Debt, incl. BNPL Loan, Q1 2021

Product Categories Purchased Using BNPL Services, in % of Consumers, Q1 2021

Afterpay's Share of B2C E-Commerce Sales, 2020 & 2021e

5.2. India

Share of Internet Users Who Used BNPL to Pay Online, in %, H1 2021

BNPL Sales, in USD billion, Number of Users, in million, 2021e & 2026, and Selected BNPL Providers, February 2022

5.3. Singapore

Share of Adults Who Would Prefer to Use BNPL to Buy An Item They Could Not Afford Immediately, in %, December 2021

Tenure and Late Fee of Selected BNPL Providers, January 2022

6. Middle East and Africa

6.1. Regional

BNPL Share of B2C E-Commerce Transactions, in %, 2021e

Overview of Selected BNPL Providers, incl. Launch Year, Country of Origin, Number of Employees, Total Funding Received, Installments, and Key Partnerships, October 2021

