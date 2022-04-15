India Beauty and Personal Care Market is Projected to Register a CAGR of 6.32%, in Terms of Value, Between 2022 & 2027

Dublin, April 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Beauty and Personal Care Market (2022-2027) by Products, Outlook, Distribution Channel, Category, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



India's Beauty and Personal Care Market is estimated to be USD 24.53 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 33.33 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.32%.



Market Segmentation

India's Beauty and Personal Care Market is segmented based on Products, Outlook, Distribution Channel, and Category.

Products, the market is classified into Hair Care Products, Skin Care Products, Bath and Shower, Oral Care, Cosmetics and Makeup, and Beauty Tools and Accessories.

Outlook, the market is classified into Vegan, Organic and Inorganic.

Distribution Channel, the market is classified into Specialist Retail Stores, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Pharmacies/Drug Stores and Online Retail Channels.

Category, the market is classified into Mass and Premium.

Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for India's Beauty and Personal Care Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses India's Beauty and Personal Care Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Female Working Population and Growing Fashion Trends

Rise of Per Capita Expenditure among Middle- and Upper-Income

Restraints

High Manufacturing and Marketing Costs

Easy Availability of Counterfeit Products

Opportunities

Increasing Adoption of Augmented Reality in the Beauty Industry

Growing Popularity of Organic Products

Challenges

Manifestation of Harmful Chemical Ingredients in Products

Companies Mentioned

VLCC

L'OREAL

Unicharm

Amway India Enterprises

Kaya Skin Clinic

Lakme

Richfeel Health & Beauty

Unilever

Vaseline

Nivea





