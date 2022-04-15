Global EdTech Market Research Report 2022: Featuring Profiles of Key Players Duolingo, Pearson, Udemy and Wonderschool

Dublin, April 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global EdTech Market: Perspectives from Industry Leaders & VC" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Following a period of intensive pandemic-driven EdTech adoption, the publisher conducted a survey of the U.S. 18-24 age bracket to reveal public sentiments on EdTech in 2022.

37.85% of respondents believed that remote online learning hasn't worked during the pandemic, while 35.98% thought that a mix of remote and in-person learning could work long-term in high school and higher education. 26.17% said there should be a fully remote option.

The report is arranged into 6 core sections, with each section exploring a key thematic question. Top EdTech executives were interviewed as part of the primary research process.



EdTech has the potential to:

adapt to individual learning styles, paces, interests, abilities, and challenges;

remove the barriers of geography and time;

offset high rates of teacher and student absenteeism;

maintain and update relevant curricula;

streamline enrollment, attendance, grading, and assessments, while enhancing operational transparency;

advance digital literary and collaborative skills that have increasing economic relevance;

play a role in the development of new technologies, and bring students into this future.

Global EdTech Market Report Highlights:

A dozen weaknesses throughout the EdTech industry are identified in the report, most of which could be transformed into opportunities.

The research identifies new trends and trajectories in educational technology. It probes the efficacy of pandemic-driven adaptations throughout education.

The analysis illuminates the competitive landscape around the world, major drivers and restraints in the EdTech industry, government regulations and responses, potential usage of emerging technologies, various market segments, and compelling market opportunities.

Major players from around the world serve as case studies. EdTech leaders were directly interviewed and featured.

The report surfaces over 80 quantitative insights within its strategically-oriented, highly qualitative structure.

This report will provide comprehensive answers to the following key questions:

How does EdTech represent an 'unbundling' of traditional, analog education?

How has EdTech evolved during the pandemic?

How do employers perceive EdTech?

What's the role of EdTech in developing or newly industrialized economies?

What are some of the weaknesses and opportunities in EdTech?

What are different assessments of the market size and growth potential for EdTech?

Companies Mentioned

Bloom Institute of Technology (formerly Lambda School)

BYJU'S

Duolingo

Growth School

MasterClass

Pearson

Udemy

uLesson

Unacademy

Wonderschool

