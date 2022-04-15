Global Air Insulated Switchgear Market to 2027 - Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts

Dublin, April 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Air Insulated Switchgear Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report on the global air insulated switchgear market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2019 to 2027. The report predicts the global air insulated switchgear market to grow with a CAGR of 4% over the forecast period from 2021-2027. The study on air insulated switchgear market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2019 to 2027.



The report on air insulated switchgear market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global air insulated switchgear market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global air insulated switchgear market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Further, IGR- Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings

1) Drivers

Increasing transmission & distribution investments

Increasing energy demand, new power generation capacity additions, and aging assets

2) Restraints

It requires regular maintenance

3) Opportunities

Adoption of air insulated switchgear in residential sector

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the air insulated switchgear market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the air insulated switchgear market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2027.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global air insulated switchgear market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. IGR- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Global Air Insulated Switchgear Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Air Insulated Switchgear Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Voltage

3.5.2. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Installation

3.5.3. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.5.4. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Air Insulated Switchgear Market



4. Air Insulated Switchgear Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Air Insulated Switchgear Market by Voltage

5.1. Up to 36 kV

5.2. >36 kV



6. Global Air Insulated Switchgear Market by Installation

6.1. Indoor

6.2. Outdoor



7. Global Air Insulated Switchgear Market by Application

7.1. Transmission and Distribution

7.2. Manufacturing and Processing



8. Global Air Insulated Switchgear Market by Region 2021-2027

8.1. North America

8.1.1. North America Air Insulated Switchgear Market by Voltage

8.1.2. North America Air Insulated Switchgear Market by Installation

8.1.3. North America Air Insulated Switchgear Market by Application

8.1.4. North America Air Insulated Switchgear Market by Country

8.2. Europe

8.2.1. Europe Air Insulated Switchgear Market by Voltage

8.2.2. Europe Air Insulated Switchgear Market by Installation

8.2.3. Europe Air Insulated Switchgear Market by Application

8.2.4. Europe Air Insulated Switchgear Market by Country

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.3.1. Asia-Pacific Air Insulated Switchgear Market by Voltage

8.3.2. Asia-Pacific Air Insulated Switchgear Market by Installation

8.3.3. Asia-Pacific Air Insulated Switchgear Market by Application

8.3.4. Asia-Pacific Air Insulated Switchgear Market by Country

8.4. RoW

8.4.1. RoW Air Insulated Switchgear Market by Voltage

8.4.2. RoW Air Insulated Switchgear Market by Installation

8.4.3. RoW Air Insulated Switchgear Market by Application

8.4.4. RoW Air Insulated Switchgear Market by Sub-region



9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Air Insulated Switchgear Market

9.2. Companies Profiled

9.2.1. Schneider Electric

9.2.2. General Electric

9.2.3. Crompton Greaves, Ltd.

9.2.4. Eaton Corporation

9.2.5. Emerson Electric

9.2.6. Siemens

9.2.7. SOCOMEC Group

9.2.8. Russelectric

9.2.9. ABB Ltd

9.2.10. Generac Power Systems

