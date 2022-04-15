Worldwide Interactive Display Industry to 2029 - Promising Upsurge of End-use Industry Verticals to Ensure Higher Growth Rate in Asia Pacific

Dublin, April 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Worldwide Interactive Display Industry, 2021 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global interactive display expected to grow with promising CAGR of 7.9% across the forecast period from 2021 to 2029. By leveraging capabilities of interactive display, IT infrastructure in commercial sector enables to provide highly synchronized and interactive solutions for all workloads.

This research report presents the analysis of each segment from 2019 to 2029 considering 2020 as the base year for the research. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each respective segment calculated for the forecast period from 2021 to 2029.

Interactive displays report provides market size and estimates based on market dynamics and key trends observed in the industry. The report provides a holistic view of global interactive displays market based on product type, panel size, industry vertical and geography. Key segments covered in the report are as follows:

Interactive display drives efficient and productive collaboration without hassle. For instance, advanced interactive display allows number of meeting participants to make notes using embedded pen as well as any virtual writing tools. Similarly, such devices allow controlling content from personal device to central screen for synchronized collaboration.

Similarly, interactive display plays vital role in travel industry with informative interaction for individuals and groups of existing or future traffic-related events. Such devices highlight information on local transit, freeway, and special events. With rapidly widening application area across several end-use industries, interactive display projected to experience the significant adoption across the forecast period.



Interactive Kiosk Accounted as the Largest Contributor in Interactive Display Market

Interactive kiosk is system deployed in public venue to offer self-service access to services and products. Such devices are very popular at retail stores, libraries, airports, and cafeterias among other places where self-service applications provide benefit. Advanced kiosk systems provide internet access for web surfing, viewing multimedia files and access to several software applications. For instance, it plays vital role as automated check-in systems at airport, pay-per-use computers in cybercafes and interactive gift registries in retail stores among others. Growing application area in several end-use industries expected to retain its dominance across the forecast period.



Promising Upsurge of End-use Industry Verticals to Ensure Higher Growth Rate of Asia Pacific Market

Asia Pacific projected to exhibit higher market growth across the forecast period, chiefly due to growth of end-use industry verticals. The market here driven by the flourishing retail sector, highlighting over 5% growth rate yearly since 2015. Further, commercial and industrial sector in Japan, China, India and South Korea representing substantial growth across last few years.

These markets also expected to remain the most lucrative markets with rapid growth of automotive & transportation, hospitality and sports & entertainment sectors here. North America leads the market due to early adoption in smart applications. Further, Europe projected to exhibit robust growth rate credited to substantially growing corporates, healthcare, and banking & finance sector among others. The steady growth of end-use industries along with growing digitalization, interactive display market expected to experience comparatively higher growth across the globe.



Key players of global interactive display market include Leyard Optoelectronic, LG Display, Panasonic Corporation, Sharp Corporation, Hitachi, Ltd., VESTEL, Samsung, Horizon Display, NEC Corporation, ViewSonic Corporation, ELO Touch Solution, GestureTek and Crystal Display Systems Ltd. among others.

Key questions answered in this report

What was the market size of interactive display in 2020 and forecast up to 2029?

Which is largest regional market for interactive display?

What are the key market trends observed in the interactive display market?

Which are the most promising product type, panel size, and industrial vertical in interactive display market?

Who are the key players leading the market?

What are the key strategies adopted by the leading players in market?

What are the key end-use industrial vertical trends across different geographies and sub-geographies?

