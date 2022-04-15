Ragnarok Labyrinth NFT will be Re-opened in Southeast Asia on April 27, 2022

Seoul, April 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) (“Gravity” or “Company”), a developer and publisher of online and mobile games, today announced that its subsidiary in Indonesia, PT Gravity Game Link (“GGL”), will re-open Ragnarok Labyrinth NFT on April 27, 2022 after improving, which was initially launched in Southeast Asia on April 13.

Ragnarok Labyrinth NFT applies P2E system to The Labyrinth of Ragnarok, a mobile Time Effective MMOPRG game, and the game is the first NFT title using Ragnarok IP which has high recognition in global including Southeast Asia.

The number of pre-registered accounts has surpassed 1 million in 22 days since March 17, 2022 and more than 1.1 million accounts have been signed up in total. After launching in Southeast Asia on April 13, a large number of users from all over the world entered into the game at once in addition to Southeast Asia caused the login delay.

GGL increased the number of servers immediately to handle this issue, and plans to re-open the game on April 27, 2022 after improving systems such as servers and game access system, etc. The re-opened version of Ragnarok Labyrinth NFT can be pre-installed in Google Play Store and Apple App Store in Southeast Asia.

The additional re-open compensation will be presented as well as the pre-registration reward, and various in-game items will also be provided to return great attention from users.

[Ragnarok Labyrinth NFT_Official Website] https://labyrinthnft.gnjoy.id/en





