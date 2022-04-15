Global Interspinous Spacers Market to 2029 - Featuring Medtronic, Zimmer Biomet and NuVasive Among Others

Dublin, April 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Interspinous Spacers Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2021 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research report presents the analysis of each considered segment for the period from 2019 to 2029, having 2020 as the base year for estimations. Compounded annual growth rates (CAGRs) for each segment are calculated for the forecast period from 2021 to 2029.



Interspinous implants or spacers are proposed for stabilization or distraction of the adjacent lamina or spinous processes and arrest the extension for pain reduction in patients with lumbar spinous stenosis and other such conditions. These are small devices implanted in the spinous processes for providing dynamic stabilization as an alternative to decompressive surgery or following decompressive surgery. High prevalence of degenerative spinal conditions occurring due to aging and the offered advantages such as less risk of infection due to lower blood loss, lesser down time and motion preservation are driving the global market growth for interspinous spacers.



Static spacers for lumbar spinal stenosis treatment to urge the market growth

The global interspinous spacers market is segmented on the basis of product types, applications and geographical demarcation. Based on products, the static (compressible) spacers dominate the global market and shall retain its lead through the forecast period. Evidence suggest that static interspinous spacers are the most cost-effective as against laminectomy in patients with lumbar spinal stenosis. Dynamic (non-compressible) spacers segment shall be progressing at a stable rate due to better therapeutic benefits and lower failure rates.



Among the applications, lumbar spinal stenosis (LSS) is the most prominent area experiencing the largest adoption of interspinous spacers. LSS is the narrowing of the spinal canal and can either be congenital or acquired. With the consistently growing aging population, this condition is more acquired. Conventional treatment for LSS involves posture correction, muscle strengthening, and epidural injections. However, due to degenerative nature of LSS, there is a lack of complete efficacy of conventional treatments, therefore urging the need for surgical intervention. The recent introduction in surgical intervention is the interspinous stabilizers. It is clinically reported that interspinous devices offer simple and cost effective, minimally invasive alternative to standard procedures for the treatment of LSS. The latest generation of interspinous spacers also offer stand-alone functionality, therefore not requiring additional procedures for decompression.



Asia Pacific to witness rapid growth with increasing procedure rates

Geographically, North America is the largest regional market for interspinous spacers. High adoption rate of new technologies and earliest introduction of interspinous spacers in the U.S. market characterize the dominance of North America. Moreover, the U.S. market is also witnessing strong product pipeline with the consequent anticipation of next generation product in the region. On the other hand, Asia Pacific shall be witnessing rapid market growth during the forecast period. Rapidly evolving healthcare infrastructure, growing healthcare expenditure, improving reimbursements and skills of surgeons are the chief attributes of the fast moving Asia Pacific market. Growing geriatric populations in China, Japan and India are also urging significant market movements.

