Global Micro-Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market (2022 to 2030) - Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report

Dublin, April 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Micro-Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Permanent Magnet, Superconductive Magnet), by End-use (Universities and Academic, Contract Research Organisations), and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global micro-magnetic resonance imaging market size is expected to reach USD 2.5 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.3%. Growing technological advancements in the field of micro-magnetic resonance imaging, increase in adoption of non-invasive small-animal imaging techniques, and increased funding to support preclinical research is expected to boost the market growth for micro-magnetic resonance imaging (MRI).

Micro MRI is an efficient system since it does not use ionizing radiation, provides good spatial resolution, and is particularly suitable for imaging soft tissues. Micro-MRI has a wide range of applications in small animals, including functional, anatomical, and molecular imaging. And is used in a variety of fields, including pharmacology, brain mapping, neurodegenerative illness, and psychiatry.



Technological developments are likely to contribute to market expansion, such as high magnetic field strength, high resolution, and cryogen-free systems. Furthermore, a rise in the adoption of micro MRI for preclinical research is expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. For instance, In August 2021, Bruker and the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT) in Germany completed the installation of the BioSpec 152/11, a 15.2 Tesla ultra-high field magnetic resonance (MR) imaging system. In January 2022, At Arizona State University in Tempe, Arizona, MR Solutions installed a 9.4T MRI system with variable fields at 7T and 3T.



Several obstacles arose as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, including logistical constraints, low demand, and reduced sales and marketing activities. However, by mid-2022, the market is predicted to be steadily improving by encouraging end-users to embrace high-end technologies for pre-clinical research. This is expected to significantly boost the growth of the market for micro-magnetic resonance imaging in the coming years.



Micro-Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market Report Highlights

The superconductive magnet segment dominated the market in 2021 and is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period

The universities and academic segment held the largest revenue share of about 32.0% in 2021

The preclinical imaging and testing facilities segment is estimated to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period

North America dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021

In Asia Pacific, the market is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the increase in research and development activities in the region

