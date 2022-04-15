BlueCity receives the ISO 27001:2013 certification for information security

BEIJING, April 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueCity (Nasdaq: BLCT), a world-leading LGBTQ platform that provides a full suite of services aimed at fostering connection and enhancing the well-being of its global community, has received the ISO 27001:2013 certification, the international standard for information security. Established by the British Standards Institution (BSI), one of the founding members of the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), this certification is awarded to enterprises that demonstrate best-in-class data security management and protection.



As part of its exacting approach to user security and privacy, BlueCity abides by the principle of least privilege, meaning that employees have access rights to only the files necessary to do their jobs. Moreover, BlueCity requires all employees that come into contact with user data to sign non-disclosure agreements, while user information is encrypted during data access and transmission. All of BlueCity’s internal electronic devices are controlled and monitored in the back-end, while irregular checks are carried out on all relevant systems. Moreover, all of BlueCity’s mobile applications blur user location during use in order to prevent location pinpointing.

“BlueCity is a social community at its core,” says Liang Zhao, Chief Risk Officer of BlueCity. “As such, we take it upon ourselves to ensure the safest and most secure experience possible for our users, and that means taking a rigorous approach to their privacy and the security of their data. This certification is a testament to our diligence, and we will continue to spare no effort in safeguarding the information security of our organization, as well as that of our users.”

BlueCity’s product and services abide by the information security and product liability laws and regulation in all the markets in which it operates. Blued, a world-leading online LGBTQ+ community platform connecting over 70 million users across continents and part of the BlueCity product portfolio, has obtained the App Security Certification and the App Information Security Certification from China’s National Computer Virus Emergency Response Center (CVERC), receiving level 3, the highest rating possible, in both categories. The international edition of the app has also received the TRUSTe Enterprise Privacy Certification from TrustArc, demonstrating compliance with major global privacy frameworks around the world.

Blued has also adopted a host of stringent measures to protect user identity and privacy. This includes prohibiting screenshots and screen recordings of certain app content, implementing anti-fraud measures, and boosting its in-app reporting mechanism to ensure that issues are tackled immediately when they arise.

About BlueCity

BlueCity (NASDAQ: BLCT) is a world-leading online LGBTQ community providing a comprehensive suite of services to foster connections and enhance the wellbeing of the global LGBTQ community. The company fulfills both the daily and lifelong needs of its members through a wide range of targeted and tailored services, including social networking, livestreaming and health-related services. With commitment to providing high-quality user experience, ensuring privacy protection, and promoting community health and well-being, BlueCity has captured the hearts and minds of LGBTQ people across the globe. Available in 13 languages, BlueCity's mobile app Blued has connected registered users in about 170 countries and regions and is the largest online LGBTQ community in China, India, South Korea, Thailand and Vietnam by MAUs, according to Frost and Sullivan 2020.