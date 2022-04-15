Decisions made by Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB ŽEMAITIJOS PIENAS

The Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB ŽEMAITIJOS PIENAS, which took place on 15 April 2022, heard the auditors' report, as well as consolidated annual report for 2021 and other documents submitted to the Meeting of Shareholders and made decisions on relevant issues. Decisions and other documents are attached to this notice.
Aistė Zalepūgaitė
Lawyer
E-mail: a.zalepugaite@zpienas.lt
Attachments
- Decisions of Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
- New wording of Articles of Association
- 2021 Independent auditor's report, consolidated annual report and other financial documents
- 2021 Consolidated Governance report
- 2021 Renumeration report
- 2021 Social responsibility report
- Confirmation by responsible persons
