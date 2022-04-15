Decisions made by Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB ŽEMAITIJOS PIENAS

English Lithuanian

The Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB ŽEMAITIJOS PIENAS, which took place on 15 April 2022, heard the auditors' report, as well as consolidated annual report for 2021 and other documents submitted to the Meeting of Shareholders and made decisions on relevant issues. Decisions and other documents are attached to this notice.

