Global Disposable Face Mask Markets Report 2022: Market Size is Expected to Reach $2.1 Billion by 2030, Declining at a CAGR of 27.6%

The "Disposable Face Mask Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Protective, Dust, Non-woven), by Application (Industrial, Personal), by Distribution Channel, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global disposable face masks market size is expected to reach USD 2.1 billion by 2030 and is expected to decline at a CAGR of -27.6% from 2022 to 2030

Globally spread COVID-19 pandemic, rapid industrialization, rising pollution levels, and growing awareness among users regarding health protection are expected to propel the need for disposable face protectors over the projected period. Asia Pacific is expected to remain one of the prominent regional markets owing to the growing industrial sector in emerging economies including China and India.



Furthermore, supportive government initiatives to protect the health of the working and non-working classes in the above-mentioned countries are driving the product demand in the near future.

Moreover, the increase in air pollution, fast pace growing healthcare industry, large consumer base, increasing consumer consciousness, and growing presence of number of disposable face mask manufacturers in the region are driving the growth of the market in the region.

Furthermore, implementation of various safety norms for workers' safety in the developed economies including U.S. and Germany is expected to remain a key trend in the market.



The industry is highly competitive in terms of product variation and pricing. Key players are focusing on inventing disposable masks that will enable users with better ventilation, filtration, water-proof, and other benefits.

Rising consumer demand for innovative, high filtration efficiency, and application-specific masks is expected to open new opportunities for the key players over the next few years. Introduction of special respiratory disposable masks is a key trend in the market, which has enabled the manufacturers to customize the products accordingly to meet customer specifications.



Disposable Face Masks Market Report Highlights

By product, the protective mask segment is expected to expand at a significant pace from 2022 to 2030 owing to rapid industrialization and increasing initiatives to protect health on a global level

The industrial application segment is expected to garner huge market owing to stringent regulations pertaining to worker's safety particularly in healthcare industry

In Asia Pacific, the market is backed by increased awareness regarding health and personal hygiene, along with rising spending on healthcare facilities which is likely to boost market

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Disposable Face Masks Market Variables, Trends & Scope



Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis



Chapter 5. Disposable Face Masks Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 6. Disposable Face Masks Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 7. Disposable Face Masks Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 8. Disposable Face Masks Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 9. Competitive Analysis



Chapter 10. Company Profiles

Honeywell

3M

Moldex

Kimberly-Clark

Uvex

KOWA

SAS Safety Corp.

Gerson

DACH

Te yin

