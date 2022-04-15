Annual information of AB ŽEMAITIJOS PIENAS

We hereby provide annual information (package) of AB ŽEMAITIJOS PIENAS for 2021 - a package of audited consolidated annual financial statements, an independent auditor's report, confirmation by responsible persons and annual consolidated report, as well as reports of social responsibility, consolidated governance and remuneration.
- 2021 Independent auditor's report, consolidated annual report and other financial documents
- 2021 Consolidated Governance report
- 2021 Social responsibility report
- 2021 Renumeration report
- Confirmation by responsible persons
- zpienas-2021-12-31-en