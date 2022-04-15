Kin + Carta Has Earned the Windows Server and SQL Server Migration to Microsoft Azure Advanced Specialization

CHICAGO, April 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kin + Carta announced today that it has earned the Windows Server and SQL Server Migration to Microsoft Azure advanced specialization, a validation of a solution partner’s deep knowledge, extensive experience and expertise in migrating Windows Server and SQL Server-based workloads to Azure.



Only partners that meet stringent criteria around customer success and staff skilling, as well as pass a third-party audit of their migration practices, are able to earn the Windows Server and SQL Server Migration to Azure advanced specialization.

As companies look to modernize their applications and take full advantage of the benefits that cloud computing can deliver, and with the recent end-of-support for Windows Server 2008 R2 and SQL Server 2008 R2, they are looking for a partner with advanced skills to assess, plan, and migrate their existing workloads to the cloud.

“Obtaining an Advanced Specialization with Microsoft is an incredible accomplishment for the firm and showcases our commitment to the growth and success of our people and our partnerships. We have heavily invested in our technical skills and value propositions as a firm and will continue to grow our global partnership with Microsoft,” said J Schwan, CEO at Kin + Carta.

Rodney Clark, Corporate Vice President, Global Partner Solutions, Channel Sales and Channel Chief at Microsoft added, “The Windows Server and SQL Server Migration to Microsoft Azure advanced specialization highlights the partners who can be viewed as most capable when it comes to migrating Windows-based workloads over to Azure. Kin + Carta clearly demonstrated that they have both the skills and the experience to offer clients a path to successful migration so that they can start enjoying the benefits of being in the cloud.”

Kin + Carta offers a wide variety of services across the Microsoft portfolio including business applications, cloud modernization, application development and data & AI. As a Gold Microsoft Partner with five gold competencies and two silver competencies, Kin + Carta has extensive experience serving clients on their cloud modernization journey.

Check out our Microsoft marketplace listing .