RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS FIRST TO PERFORM AT ALL NEW YAAMAVA’ THEATER

Highland, CA, April 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “Grand” doesn’t begin to describe the opening of Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel’s (formerly San Manuel Casino) all new entertainment venue, Yaamava’ Theater. The new venue christened its opening night on Thursday, April 14, by playing host to an exclusive private performance by Grammy-award winning artists, Red Hot Chili Peppers, in the all new state-of-the-art theater.

Yaamava’ Theater is poised to become one of Southern California’s “must see” entertainment venues, bringing an intimate theater experience to the region. The inaugural performance by Red Hot Chili Peppers, who recently received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, set the stage for future performances by some of the world’s biggest names in entertainment. Their private performance at Yaamava’ Theater comes on the heels of their latest album release – Unlimited Love – and in anticipation of their world tour throughout Europe and the United States.

“For 35 years, we have provided our guests with best-in-class gaming and entertainment, and now we're taking it to the next level with Yaamava' Theater," said Peter Arceo, General Manager at Yaamava' Resort & Casino. "We are grateful for the Tribe’s vision and execution of the latest milestone in our resort and casino expansion allowing us to offer even more memorable experiences at the top entertainment destination in Southern California."

Yaamava’ Theater is equipped with the latest entertainment technology and premium seating comforts. The theater has a maximum capacity to accommodate approximately 3,000 guests, which can scale down to 2,500 for shows with reserved seating only, providing a unique experience unavailable elsewhere.

“We are proud to have built a venue that provides an intimate and thrilling experience that can’t be replicated,” said Drew Dixon, Vice President of Entertainment at Yaamava’ Resort & Casino. “More importantly, we are excited about the talent we have in store and can’t wait to bring top entertainment to our guests and community.”

Powered by internationally renowned L-Acoustics, Yaamava’ Theater encompasses guests in state-of-the-art acoustic sound making it the ideal venue for fans who enjoy a more private and exclusive evening. The theater also offers an immersive visual experience with three large video walls, a broadcast-quality video room with Panasonic cameras, and two large catwalks extending into the house for greater lighting and video production adaptability that will bring fans closer to their favorite artists.

Located in the Inland Empire, only 60 miles from Los Angeles, Yaamava’ Theater is the final phase of the $760 million Yaamava’ Resort & Casino expansion, the area’s newest luxury resort where guests can enjoy a premier “stay and play” experience across its sophisticated amenities and facilities.

ABOUT YAAMAVA’ RESORT & CASINO AT SAN MANUEL

Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel is Southern California’s newest luxury resort featuring a 17-floor hotel tower with 432 guest rooms and spacious suites, an elevated pool deck experience, a lavish full-service spa and salon and convenient 24-hour in-room dining. Millions of visitors each year will now be able to enjoy a premier “stay and play” experience with more than 7,000 slots, five high-limit gaming rooms, incredible entertainment, a full array of dining options, multiple bars and lounges, luxe retail shops and a generous player’s reward program.

The San Manuel Entertainment Authority (“SMEA”) wholly owns and operates Yaamava’ Resort & Casino. Located just 60 minutes from downtown Los Angeles in the city of Highland, Calif., the casino resort offers sweeping views of the San Bernardino Mountains. In 2021, San Manuel Casino and San Manuel Tribal Government Operations were certified as a “Great Place to Work” by the global authority on workplace culture.

For more information on Yaamava’ Resort & Casino, visit www.yaamava.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and Facebook. Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel is located at 777 San Manuel Blvd, Highland, Calif. 92346. Telephone 800-359-2464.

