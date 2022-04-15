Material Handling Bearings Market to reach US$ 2.3 bn in 2026

Raipur, April 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the Material Handling Bearings Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.

Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfil the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

Bearing Type –

Ball Bearing - Angular Contact Ball Bearing, Deep Groove Ball Bearing, and Others.

- Angular Contact Ball Bearing, Deep Groove Ball Bearing, and Others. Roller Bearing - Tapered Roller Bearing, Cylindrical Roller Bearing, Spherical Roller Bearing, and Others.

Tapered Roller Bearing, Cylindrical Roller Bearing, Spherical Roller Bearing, and Others. Plain Bearing, and Others.

Material Type - Metallic Bearings, Non-Metallic Bearings, and Hybrid Bearings. Application Type - Conveyor, Chain & Hoist, Forklift, and Others End-User Type - OE and Aftermarket Region - North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World.





Market Segments' Analysis

Based on the bearing type-

Roller bearings are expected to remain the largest segment of the market during the forecast period, driven by spherical roller bearings’ high-load carrying capacity and an ability to accommodate misalignment, helping the market stakeholders to obtain low maintenance costs and longer bearing service life.

Based on the application type-

The conveyor is expected to remain the biggest demand generator of bearings during the forecast period. Conveyors are popularly used across industries as they lessen footprint by maximizing space, improving efficiency, boosting accuracy, bringing down production and labor costs, and enhancing workforce safety.

Region-wise Analysis –

Europe is expected to be the largest market for material handling bearings during the forecast period. Germany is the largest market in the region driven by the dominance of the country in industries such as automobile, electronics, food & beverage, and manufacturing, creating a huge demand for material handling equipment.

What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the rise in the activities, such as manufacturing and logistics, paired with an increased focus on automation, enhancing productivity, and maximizing safety are signaling towards a healthy recuperation, helping the market to grow at a promising CAGR of 5.9% during 2021-2026.

COVID-19 Impact on the Material Handling Bearings Market

The Covid-19 pandemic has fast-tracked business and digital transformation in the material handling industry. The outbreak of the pandemic caused the closure of many businesses, while many of them continued to operate, although at reduced volumes, throughout the pandemic. The global crisis emphasized the need for automation to increase efficiency in the material handling industry. The material handling bearings market typically relies on the organic growth of the material handling industry and usually takes the same path as the latter.

Who are the Top Market Players?

The supply chain of this market comprises several nodes including raw material suppliers, bearing manufacturers, OEMs, and MRO companies. The following are the key players in the material handling bearings market.

AB SKF

Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG

NSK Ltd.

The Timken Company

NTN Corporation

JTEKT Corporation (Koyo Bearings)

Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp.

C&U Group Ltd.

LYC Bearing Corporation

Thordon Bearings Inc.

What deliverables will you get in this report?

In-depth analysis of the Material Handling Bearings Market.

Detailed market segmentation.

Competitive-landscape analysis.

Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

Geographical presence of the key players.

About us –

Stratview Research is a global market research firm that offers reliable market reports, market entry strategies, strategic growth consulting, and more. The market experts compile high-quality market information to help users obtain granular level clarity on current business trends and expected future developments. Stratview Research also offers customisation of the reports. Reach out to the analysts to customize the given report according to your priority/requirement.

Stratview Research has also launched 'Composights', an online portal that offers free thought leadership reports, whitepapers, market report synopsis, and much more for Composites and allied industries, worth US$ 20,000 every year.

