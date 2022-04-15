Results of the Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meetings

Ghent, Belgium, April 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Press release – regulated information





Biotalys (Euronext - BTLS) (the “Company” or “Biotalys”), an Agricultural Technology (AgTech) company protecting crops and food with protein-based biocontrol solutions, held its annual and extraordinary shareholders' meetings today at 10:00 a.m. CEST at the Company’s seat. The shareholders approved all items on the agenda of both meetings. All documents relating to the shareholders’ meetings can be consulted on the website of the Company. The minutes will be made available in due course.

About Biotalys

Biotalys is an Agricultural Technology (AgTech) company protecting crops and food with proprietary protein-based biocontrol solutions and aiming to provide alternatives to conventional chemical pesticides for a more sustainable and safer food supply. Based on its novel AGROBODY™ technology platform, Biotalys is developing a strong and diverse pipeline of effective product candidates with a favorable safety profile that aim to address key crop pests and diseases across the whole value chain, from soil to plate. Biotalys was founded in 2013 as a spin-off from the VIB (Flanders Institute for Biotechnology) and is listed on Euronext Brussels since July 2021. The company is based in the biotech cluster in Ghent, Belgium. More information can be found on www.biotalys.com.