Suspension of the exercise of the BSAY in the context of the operations of consolidation of the shares of the company Delta Drone

English French

Suspension of the exercise of the BSA Y in the context

of the operations of consolidation of the shares of the company Delta Drone

Dardilly, April 15, 2022 at 6 pm

Key points

Suspension of the exercise of the rights of holders of securities giving access to the capital, including the BSAY, from 19 April 2022 (11:59 a.m. Paris time) until May 25, 2022 (11:59 p.m. Paris time).





Delta Drone (Euronext Growth Paris: ALDR) (the "Company"), informs the holders of securities giving access to the capital, including the BSAY (Code ISIN FR 0013400991), that in order to stabilize the capital of the company Delta Drone during the share consolidation operations of the Company (whose exact characteristics will be the subject of a specific press release to be published on April 19, 2022) until May 25, 2022 (May 25, 2022 (11:59 a.m. Paris time) until May 25, 2022 (11:59 p.m. Paris time).

The resumption of the BSAY's right to exercise and their operating procedures will be the subject of a press release to be published at the end of the Company's share consolidation operations.

About Delta Drone : Delta Drone Group is a recognized international player in the field of civilian drones for professional use. It develops a range of professional solutions based on drone technology as well as all associated services that form a complete value chain.

Delta Drone shares are listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market – ISIN code: FR0011522168

BSA Y – ISIN code: FR 0013400991

www.deltadrone.com

Investor contacts: Press contact:

Jerome Gacoin Louise Caetano +33 1 75 77 54 65 +33 1 55 02 15 13 jgacoin@aelium.fr l.caetano@open2europe.com







Sarah Ousahla

+33 1 55 02 15 31

s.ousahla@open2europe.com

Attachment