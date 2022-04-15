Inmar Intelligence CEO L. David Mounts To Retire, CPG & Retail Industry Veteran Spencer Baird To Lead As Interim CEO

Winston-Salem, NC, April 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inmar Intelligence, an applied data platform company, today announced that CEO L. David Mounts has announced his retirement from the company. Spencer Baird, currently President of Inmar’s Martech division, has been appointed interim CEO, effective immediately, with Mounts supporting the transition process over the coming six months. As part of the leadership transition, Mounts will continue as a senior strategic advisor to Inmar’s board of directors.

Mounts has served as the company's chief executive officer since April 2010. During his tenure, he led a transformation of the company from nine separate units in the areas of supply chain, healthcare and coupons, to an applied data platform company that is propelling digital transformation. Under his guidance, the company also aggressively invested more than $1 billion to fully upgrade and digitize its business operations, technology platform and product suite. Today, more than $120 billion in commerce runs through Inmar’s market-driven platforms using Analytics, AI and Machine Learning to drive faster actions and better outcomes. Inmar has locations throughout North America, in India, and has more than 5,000 employees across the globe.

“It has been an honor to lead Inmar Intelligence over the last 12 years. Throughout that time, I have been humbled by the commitment, talent and tenacity of our people. Together, they have helped build a technology-first business and an innovative culture that truly cares for clients and our communities. They will continue to be a driving force in digital transformation, data-driven business management, and serve as an example of best-in-class collaboration for community betterment,” said Mounts. “This has been a remarkable journey of transformation and growth and the company is well-positioned for this leadership transition. I am also grateful for the years of support from my family, who have always been integrated closely in my work and community life. I look forward to working on new endeavors with them and enjoying more time together."

“On behalf of the board of directors, we sincerely thank David for his long service and commitment to Inmar, his partnership and his transformative leadership,” said Mike Lank, Sr. Managing Director, Operations & Strategy, OMERS Private Equity. “David’s strong focus on collaboration and building a world-class team, as well as his commitment to product innovation and information-driven networks, have been instrumental to advancing the company’s strategy. We are fortunate to have Spencer’s experience and leadership as he takes the role of interim CEO and I look forward to working with him.”

Spencer Baird joined Inmar Intelligence in May 2020 as Chief Transformation Officer and quickly expanded his contribution as President of Martech, leading Inmar’s Retail Commerce Media and Data Platform to speed the industry's digital transformation and meet escalating consumer demand for personalized, targeted digital marketing and messaging. He has been instrumental in key acquisitions, including Aki Technologies, and in expanding product development.

Baird is uniquely experienced to lead Inmar in this next chapter having built an impressive career in leadership roles in grocery retail, e-commerce and consumer packaged goods (CPGs) for many of the best-known retail and CPG companies - a combination of experience that is not typical. Those companies include HJ Heinz, The Dannon Company, Kellogg Company, Ahold Delhaize, and Peapod. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business from Virginia Wesleyan College and is a graduate of the Harvard Business School Executive Education program.

“It is a true privilege to lead Inmar Intelligence in the role of interim CEO,” said Spencer Baird. “Our focus remains on serving our clients to deliver long-term growth and value creation, and supporting our talented team as they drive further innovation, grow their careers and take care of their families. I also extend my sincere gratitude to David for his remarkable leadership of Inmar Intelligence and congratulate him on an exceptional career. His guidance and mentorship have been an important part of my preparation for this opportunity.”

Inmar Intelligence is a leading applied data platform company. $120 billion dollars of commerce runs through our market-driven platforms which are propelling digital transformation through unified data, workflows and fund flows to help companies drive innovation and achieve digital transformation. Our integrated workflows create insights through Analytics, AI and Machine Learning to drive faster actions and outcomes.

