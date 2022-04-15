NATO Military Representative and Noble’s Head of Investment Banking Added to NobleCon18 Investor Conference, April 20-21

MIAMI LAKES, Fla., April 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Noble Capital Markets, Inc. (“Noble”) announces today the addition of Brigadier General Blaine D. Holt and Rani Selwanes, Noble’s Senior Managing Director and Head of Investment Banking, as panelists on the “The World is Hot Right Now” panel presentation scheduled for 5:00 pm EST on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at the NobleCon18 Small & Microcap Investor Conference , being held at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino (“The Guitar Hotel”) located ten minutes from the Fort Lauderdale International Airport. The panel will cover a wide range of topics, most noteworthy is the global economic impact of the pandemic and the war on Ukraine.



Brig. Gen. Holt is the Deputy United States Military Representative to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). He supports the Military Representative and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff in executing the U.S. political-military mission at the North Atlantic Council. The retired general's command experience includes the 376th Air Expeditionary Wing, Transit Center at Manas, Kyrgyz Republic and the 16th Airlift and 817th Expeditionary Airlift Squadrons. General Holt’s combat leadership in Kyrgyzstan during multiple crises, including a coup d’état and ethnic violence was deemed “essential” by the Commander, U.S. Central Command. Brig. Gen. Holt is a regular contributor on Newsmax TV and among the most qualified individuals to opine on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Rani Selwanes recently joined Noble and brings to the Broker-Dealer more than 30 years of financial services and investment banking experience, with broad and unique transactional expertise in M&A, debt and equity capital markets, across multiple sectors, in both established and emerging markets. Before Noble, he spent 15 years with NBK Capital as head of investment banking and chairman of the Deal Origination Committee. His deep cross-border transaction and advisory experience bring a worldly perspective to the question of how all of these “hot” topics will play out. He will provide insight on SPACs, and how the current volatility in the global markets could impact liquidity and valuations, for both public and private companies attempting to access capital.

Also appearing, Chuck Rubin, former chairman & CEO of Michaels and Ulta Beauty, discusses future prospects for IPOs (he led the Michaels IPO, and the evolving questions and trends for ESG (environmental, social, governance) investing. Rubin is a member of the board of the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD), the acknowledged authority on leading boardroom practices. Mike Gallagher, host of “The Mike Gallagher Show” on Salem Media (heard by seven-million weekly listeners), will moderate.

NobleCon18 features 100+ public companies, keynotes (delivered by Steve Forbes and other high-profile speakers), panels and networking events over the two full days of programming. Admission is FREE. Registration details: https://www.nobleconference.com/register/investor-guest

