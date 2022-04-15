WhiteBIT Data Is Already Available for Analysis on TradingView

Tallinn, Estonia, April 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This is not investment advice. Please conduct your own research when investing in any project.

Recently, TradingView platform users got access to the WhiteBIT crypto exchange charts. At the moment, traders can discover and analyze the charts of 165 trading pairs by entering the “WHITEBIT:” prefix in the search box. More pairs will complete this list in the future.

Technical analysis is very popular among traders, helping them determine trends' emergence or extinction through the use of mathematical formulas. The analysis is based on studying the price movements in the past and searching for patterns to predict the rate in the future. At the same time, each trader has their own approach to studying charts, techniques, and a set of indicators that they rely on to make decisions.

Platforms like TradingView provide a wide range of technical analysis tools, allowing users to apply existing indicators and scripts or create their own. The service gives access to various markets, ranging from stocks to cryptocurrencies. It also enables users to analyze the data of individual companies and cryptocurrency exchanges.

One more exchange, WhiteBIT, recently provided the platform with access to its charts. So far, users can analyze the charts of 165 trading pairs, apply indicators to them, make forecasts, and discuss them with other traders. With more pairs added, the opportunities to explore the crypto market and choose the best trading options will also increase.

About WhiteBIT

WhiteBIT is a European cryptocurrency exchange ranked by CER.live as one of the TOP 3 most secure trading platforms. The exchange was founded in 2018. Now, it has over 2 million users and reaches a daily trading volume of 1 billion. The trading platform actively integrates and collaborates with various services like state service Diia, mobile operator lifecell, and esports platform FACEIT.

About TradingView

TradingView is a platform for technical analysis and a social network for traders founded in 2015. It counts 30 million users and provides them with 100 built-in indicators, over 100 000 community-created ones, convenient drawing tools, ready-made scripts, etc. Besides, the Pine Script programming language allows everyone to create unique indicators themselves.

