Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating CareDx, Medallion, Cortexyme, and SelectQuote and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, April 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against CareDx, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNA), Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: MFIN), Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRTX), and SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE: SLQT). Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

CareDx, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNA)

On January 25, 2021, the Company sold 1,923,077 shares of its common stock through an underwritten public offering at a public offering price of $91.00 per share.

On October 28, 2021, after the market closed, CareDx released Q3 2021 financial results in which the Company disclosed that the U.S. Department of Justice (“DOJ”) had recently served a civil investigatory demand requesting documents in connection with a False Claims Act investigation. The DOJ is investigating business practices related to CareDx’s kidney testing and phlebotomy services. The Company also disclosed that it received a subpoena from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) for similar issues as well as certain accounting and public reporting practices, and the Company received an information request from an unnamed state agency.

On this news, the Company’s share price declined by $19.34 per share, or approximately 27.5%, from $70.34 per share to close at $51.00 per share on October 29, 2021.

For more information on the CareDx investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/CDNA

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: MFIN)

On December 29, 2021, the SEC charged Medallion and its President and Chief Operating Officer, Andrew Murstein, “with illegally engaging in two schemes in an effort to reverse the company’s plummeting stock price.” Specifically, the two had “engaged in illegal touting by paying Ichabod’s Cranium and others to place positive stories about the company on various websites, including Huffington Post, Seeking Alpha, and TheStreet.com.”

On this news, Medallion’s stock fell up to 27% during intraday trading on December 29, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

For more information on the Medallion investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/MFIN

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRTX)

On October 26, 2021, Cortexyme issued a press release “report[ing] top-line results from its Phase 2/3 GAIN Trial, a double-blind, placebo-controlled study evaluating the efficacy of atuzaginstat (COR388), an investigational orally administered small-molecule that targets gingipain proteases from the bacterium Porphyromonas gingivalis (P. gingivalis).” The press release reported, in relevant part, that the study had failed to meet statistical significance in its co-primary endpoints of improving cognitive and functional abilities in patients with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease. On this news, Cortexyme’s stock price fell $44.17 per share, or 76.58%, to close at $13.51 per share on October 27, 2021. Then, on January 26, 2022, Cortexyme disclosed receipt of a letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") advising that the FDA had “plac[ed] a full clinical hold on atuzaginstat’s (COR388) Investigational New Drug application (IND 134303).”

On this news, Cortexyme's stock price fell $2.85 per share, or 31.46% to close at $6.21 per share on January 26, 2022.

For more information on the Cortexyme investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/CRTX

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE: SLQT)

On February 7, 2022, SelectQuote reported its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022. Among other items, SelectQuote reported a quarterly loss of $0.84 per share and a 45% year-over-year revenue decline. The Company's Chief Executive Officer Tim Danker attributed the shortfall to “unexpected challenges” in SelectQuote’s Medicare Advantage business. In addition, SelectQuote updated its 2022 guidance to forecast a net loss of $255 million to $236 million.

On this news, SelectQuote’s stock price fell $2.99 per share, or 45.79%, to close at $3.54 per share on February 8, 2022.

For more information on the SelectQuote investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/SLQT

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Alexandra B. Raymond, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com