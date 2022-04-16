Cryptagende Verse brings a mix of triple-A gaming and new play-to-work model into the Metaverse.

Vancouver, Canada, April 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Cryptagende Verse ("Cryptagende" or the "Company"), an innovative decentralized gaming startup announced the first of its kind fusion of triple-A MMO shooter and NFT gaming entering the Metaverse market.

With a scheduled release in late 2022, Cryptagende will be one of the first triple-A experiences in the web 3.0 environment. Powered by a cutting-edge Unreal Engine 5 technology and the decentralized features of the Ethereum network, Cryptagende aims to provide a fusion of old and new multiplayer modes into a single, definitive online shooter experience.

The Company will boast a diverse set of game modes, featuring Classic team deathmatch, 5V5 competitive modes, Battle Royale, and co-op opportunities. On top of this generous selection, Cryptagende will introduce the Verse mode that perfectly mirrors our real-world economy. This online experience will grant the players the ability to create their in-game assets with no limitations whatsoever. With the introduction of a play-to-work model, the players of Cryptagende will easily engage in the free-market economy, monetizing their creations and earning tangible income proportionally to their respective skillsets. The Layer 2 protocol of the Ethereum Network will ensure safe, speedy and low-fee transactions on the open trading marketplace of Cryptagende.

The Company believes that a fun core game loop and exciting content should be a driving factor for a healthy virtual universe. There is no need to artificially drive demand through” centralized” tactics, so no in-game currency or token manipulations.All of these tactics would go directly against the Company’s core principle, which is a truly decentralized experience, driven only by players’ needs and wants.

The idea behind this new virtual playground is to unite a global audience of gamers, artists, and interested individuals. Cryptagende will provide them unlimited freedom of self-expression, fun, and opportunities to engage in a flourishing in-game economy.

‘We are essentially building a paradise for creative talents to shine!’ commented by Marcus Allison, the CEO of Cryptagende.

The team behind Cryptagende matches their ambitious plans with their expertise and experience in the triple-A gaming industry. Coming off of world-famous projects like Far Cry and Rainbow Six, the team is ready to deliver the definitive shooter experience to the Metaverse. The team also includes accomplished professionals in the Blockchain industry and experienced Unreal Engine 5 developers.

The Company is proud to announce that despite the substantial size and proportions of this project, we are moving rapidly towards the first stage of our three-stage plan. The classic multiplayer modes will be available as soon as Q3 2022, and subsequent phases will release in the next two quarters. Layer2 chain is also in its early development phase, estimated to launch in Q1 2023 with full functionality.

In order to realize the full potential of Cryptagende Verse, the team is looking to partner up with investors that believe in the Company’s vision and wholeheartedly commit to understand the scale of Cryptagende project. Building Cryptagende is a colossal undertaking, and it needs the support of visionary, like-minded and determined individuals.

About Cryptagende Verse

Cryptagende Verse is a Canada-based startup, led by former Ubisoft game developers, that introduces a brand-new economic model for the Metaverse Gaming Industry. The triple-A MMO shooter fuses the classic online shooter modes with a new web 3.0 wave of player-created content to deliver the first Triple-A online experience with a fully functioning, Blockchain based trading system. The Cryptagende Verse is being built on the Ethereum Network, with fully supported trading capabilities across all NFT marketplaces.

