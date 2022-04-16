LONG-TERM VOLTA SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Stockholder Investigation of Volta Inc. (VLTA) and Encourages Long-Term Shareholders to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, April 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Volta Inc. (NYSE: VLTA) on behalf of the company’s long-term shareholders.



Volta shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750, or by email (abell@kaskelalaw.com) or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/volta-inc/ , for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

The investigation seeks to determine whether Volta and/or the company’s officers and directors violated the securities laws or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with recent corporate actions, thereby causing harm to the company’s long-term shareholders.

Kaskela Law LLC represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about the firm please visit www.kaskelalaw.com. This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

CONTACT:

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.

Adrienne Bell, Esq.

KASKELA LAW LLC

18 Campus Blvd., Suite 100

Newtown Square, PA 19073

(888) 715 – 1740

(484) 229 – 0750

www.kaskelalaw.com