Moses & Rooth Criminal Defense Lawyers Offering Free Uber, Lyft, and Cab Rides From April 20 to April 24 in Orlando, FL

ORLANDO, Fla., April 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moses and Rooth Criminal Defense Lawyers know that holidays can be a lot of fun, but they can also be a dangerous time on the road as people may celebrate by drinking or consuming a controlled substance. At Moses & Rooth, they are all too familiar with driving under the influence charges and accidents. In an effort to keep the Orlando, FL, community safe during the weekend of 4/20, Moses & Rooth will offer free rides home.
How it works: Anyone who has been smoking, vaping, drinking, or consuming any substance shouldn't drive a vehicle. Instead, they should call a taxi or ride-share service and Moses & Rooth will reimburse them. They should pay the driver and Moses & Rooth will reimburse the cost via PayPal. Make the responsible decision and you will be rewarded for it.
To qualify for reimbursement:
- People must be of the legal drinking age, 21 and over, to qualify.
- Rides must occur between April 20, 2022, and April 24, 2022.
- All requests must be received within seven days of the end date.
- Rides must be within the Orlando, FL area.
The free sober rides campaign offer is:
- Valid for one, one-way ride to a safe destination.
- Valid for one reimbursement per household.
- Valid for reimbursement of up to, but not exceeding, $20, including a 10% tip. Any amount tipped over and above 10% will not be reimbursed.
- Reimbursing the first 100 requests that are received.
To be reimbursed for a safe ride home, mail the receipt and your PayPal associated email address to Moses & Rooth:
Attention: The Sober Rides Campaign
Moses & Rooth
115 Granada Court
Orlando, FL 32803
E-mail: jrooth@mosesandrooth.com
Related Images
This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.
Attachment