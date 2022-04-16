Moses & Rooth Criminal Defense Lawyers Offering Free Uber, Lyft, and Cab Rides From April 20 to April 24 in Orlando, FL

ORLANDO, Fla., April 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moses and Rooth Criminal Defense Lawyers know that holidays can be a lot of fun, but they can also be a dangerous time on the road as people may celebrate by drinking or consuming a controlled substance. At Moses & Rooth, they are all too familiar with driving under the influence charges and accidents. In an effort to keep the Orlando, FL, community safe during the weekend of 4/20, Moses & Rooth will offer free rides home.

How it works: Anyone who has been smoking, vaping, drinking, or consuming any substance shouldn't drive a vehicle. Instead, they should call a taxi or ride-share service and Moses & Rooth will reimburse them. They should pay the driver and Moses & Rooth will reimburse the cost via PayPal. Make the responsible decision and you will be rewarded for it.

To qualify for reimbursement:

People must be of the legal drinking age, 21 and over, to qualify.

Rides must occur between April 20, 2022, and April 24, 2022.

All requests must be received within seven days of the end date.

Rides must be within the Orlando, FL area.

The free sober rides campaign offer is:

Valid for one, one-way ride to a safe destination.

Valid for one reimbursement per household.

Valid for reimbursement of up to, but not exceeding, $20, including a 10% tip. Any amount tipped over and above 10% will not be reimbursed.

Reimbursing the first 100 requests that are received.

To be reimbursed for a safe ride home, mail the receipt and your PayPal associated email address to Moses & Rooth:

Attention: The Sober Rides Campaign

Moses & Rooth

115 Granada Court

Orlando, FL 32803

E-mail: jrooth@mosesandrooth.com

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment