SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, April 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investor protection law firm Kaskela Law LLC announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Grab Holdings Limited (“Grab Holdings”) (NASDAQ: GRAB) on behalf of investors who purchased shares of the company’s securities between November 12, 2021 and March 3, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



Grab Holdings investors with financial losses in excess of $100,000 are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750, or by email ( abell@kaskelalaw.com ) or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/grab-holdings-limited/, for additional information about this action and their legal rights and options.

In December 2021, Grab Holdings went public through a merger with Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: AGC), a special purpose acquisition company. In connection with that business combination, the Company emphasized to investors its dramatic growth in the food delivery, digital payments, ride-hailing, and financial services areas through its “SuperApp.”

On March 3, 2022, Grab Holdings shocked investors when it reported its first quarterly earnings report as a public company, which included a 44% decline in quarterly revenue from the prior year's quarter, and a fiscal 2021 loss of $3.6 billion. Following this news, shares of Grab Holdings’ stock fell $1.95 per share, or over 37% in value, to close at $3.28 per share on March 3, 2022.