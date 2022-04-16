SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Embark Technology, Inc. (NYSE: EMBK) and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $50,000 to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, April 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that a shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: EMBK) f/k/a Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: NGAB) (“Embark” or the “Company”) on behalf of investors who purchased shares of the Company’s securities between January 12, 2021 and January 5, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



On January 6, 2022, research firm The Bear Cave released a critical report entitled “Problems at Embark Technology (EMBK).” That report stated that “Embark appears to lack true economic substance,” and that the “company holds no patents, has only a dozen or so test trucks, and may be more bark than bite.” Following the release of this report, shares of Embark’s common stock fell $1.37 per share, or nearly 17% in value, to close at $6.81 per share on January 6, 2022.

