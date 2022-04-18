New York, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Water Filtration: Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06268994/?utm_source=GNW

The report explores the market forces relevant to water filtration and their areas of application.



Regional market are presented by type of water filtration along with growth forecasts through 2027. Estimates of sales are based on the price in the supply chain at which the water filters are procured by the manufacturers.



International aspects are analyzed for all world regions and types of water filtration technology. Brief profiles of major global manufacturers are presented.



The COVID-19 pandemic halted the progress of economies worldwide. After taking measures to lock down their respective countries to contain the spread of the coronavirus, especially in affected cities, various governments worldwide also took many measures necessary to resuscitate their economies.



The report considers the impact of COVID-19.In 2020, the growth rate of every industry across the world was impacted by the pandemic, and the water filtration market was also indirectly affected.



The market is, however, expected to bounce back in 2022, due to the relief packages or disaster aid packages provided by various governments to boost their economies.



Report Includes:

- 131 data tables and 40 additional tables

- An overview of the global markets for water filtration technology

- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2021, estimates for 2022 and 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

- Estimation and forecast the water filtration systems market size, and quantification of the market potential by filter type, technology, application, and geographic region

- Country specific data and market value analysis for the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Japan, China and India, among others

- Discussion on filtration mechanism, development of water filters, and factors affecting growth

- Information on global water supply and demand, global wastewater production, human health implications, and a brief discussion of wastewater reuse and recycling

- Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global water filtration market, and assessment of new developments in the industry

- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other key market strategies

- Comprehensive company profiles of the leading global players, including 3M Co., Alfa Laval, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Hydranautics, Mann+Hummel, and Toray Industries, Inc.



Summary:

Water filtration is a process that includes the removal and reduction of contaminants from water that are present in the form of particulate matter, including suspended particles, parasites, bacteria, algae, viruses and fungi, as well as other undesirable chemical and biological contaminants. Water filtration is performed to produce safe and clean water for specific purposes, such as drinking, as well as industrial, medical and pharmaceutical applications.



Nonwoven filter media is used for wastewater treatment and water filtration. The major nonwoven filter media used for this includes membranes and, most importantly, reverse osmosis (RO) membranes, which have a pore size of 0.0001 microns — smaller than the size of a sodium chloride molecule, which is 0.0007 microns. Once water passes through an RO filter, it is essentially pure water. But there are many disadvantages to this process as well. RO also removes most minerals that are present in the water, including monovalent ions, which means that it desalinates the water.



Filtration and reuse of wastewater has become a growing practice worldwide.In areas where water scarcity affects economic development, in fields such as agriculture and manufacturing, the treatment and reuse of wastewater is of utmost importance.



Treatment also prevents water resources, such as lakes, rivers and the sea, from being polluted by waste discharge.



Wastewater treatment and reuse can be an expensive process.However, industry suppliers and government bodies are seeking ways to keep costs down, particularly for secondary treatment, which usually entails additional investment and operational costs.



Consider a country such as India, with a large and growing population and thus a very high need for water, but where water resources are scarce.The central government is taking bold steps and has presented multiple government policies that states can choose to work with.



Groundwater levels are declining at a fast pace.Around 21 major cities of India including Delhi, Bangalore and Hyderabad, might run out of groundwater, which would affect the lives of more than 100 million people.



Many feel it is past time for India to act on wastewater treatment and its reuse. This would also bring about many opportunities for companies involved in the water treatment industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06268994/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________