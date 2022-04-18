New York, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Analyzers: Global Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06268993/?utm_source=GNW





The report also covers market projections to 2026 and market rank for key market players.It covers the competitive environment, patent analysis and regulatory scenario.



The report details the market shares of IVD analyzers based on test type, automation, design, application and end-user.The market is segmented into immunoassay analyzers, clinical chemistry, hematology and hemostasis analyzers, molecular diagnostic analyzers, POC analyzers and others based on test type.



By automation, analyzers are categorized into semi-automated and fully automated analyzers. Applications are infectious disease, diabetes, oncology, cardiology, nephrology and others. The market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic centers, pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations and academic research institutes, by end users. This report includes the company profiles of key players with detailed information about business segments, financials, product portfolios and recent developments. The report also describes the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on this market.



By geographical region, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World regions. The North American region includes countries such as the U.S., Canada and Mexico, Europe includes Germany, the U.K., Italy and the Rest of Europe region, Asia-Pacific includes China, India, Japan and the Rest of Asia-Pacific region. For market estimates, data has been provided for 2019 as the historic year, 2020 as the base year and a forecast for 2026. The report does not cover the applications in other industries such as the veterinary and food industries.



Report Includes:

- 27 data tables and 22 additional tables

- An overview of the global market for In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) analyzers

- Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2019 to 2021 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

- Characterization and quantification of market potential for In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) analyzers by region, type, automation, application, therapeutic area and end user

- Information on new detection technologies and description of technological advances in fluidics for POC testing

- Coverage of regulatory landscape, product recalls, pipeline products, and discussion on future perspective, strategies, and developments of the industry

- Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market trends, market size and market forecast

- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies and a relevant patent analysis

- Company profiles of major players, including Abbott Laboratories, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Quidel Corp., Roche and Siemens Healthineers AG



Summary:

The global market for IVD analyzerswas valued at REDACTED in 2021.The market is forecast to grow at a compound annualgrowth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED to reach approximately REDACTED through 2026.



In this report, the global market is segmented by test type, automation, application, end user and region.



Reasons for Doing This Study:

In vitro diagnostic tests performed on biological samples (blood, urine, saliva, spinal fluid and DNA) diagnose various diseases or assess health conditions. The information provided by IVD tests enable decision making for health care providers.



Due to recent rapid technological advancements and automation, the range and complexity of diagnostic tests have increased significantly.Disease detection is now possible before the appearance of symptoms, predicting beneficial and adverse treatment outcomes.



The growing focus on point-of-care (POC) diagnostics leads to the development of compact and portable analyzers. As more IVD tests become compatible with POC environments, healthcare providers may take advantage of evolving IVDs to effectively treat life-threatening illness, optimizing healthcare delivery.



This report will provide a detailed analysis of key factors governing the growth of the IVD analyzers industry, providing strategic insights and recommendations for those looking to expand.

