Hydrogen Fuel Cell: Global Markets

These electrolyzers use electricity as input and produce hydrogen as an output. Thus, they are not considered in the study.



Definitive and detailed estimates and forecasts of the global market are provided. The report also contains a detailed analysis of the key fuel cell types, regions, countries, applications, and ongoing trends in the market.



The fuel cell market is segmented based on a) type of fuel cell and b) application.Solid oxide fuel cells and proton exchange membrane fuel cells (PEMFC) are the major types in the fuel cell market.



The applications considered in this study are combined heating and power (CHP), stationary power supply units, auxiliary power units (APU), and vehicle propulsion systems.



Summary:

The global fuel cell market for residential, commercial, and military applications will have an estimated value of REDACTED in 2022, increasing from REDACTED in 2021.The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED from 2022 to 2027 under an optimistic scenario.



This will result in a REDACTED global market in 2026.



The key contributor to growth is the stationary segment, especially combined heat and power (CHP) products, a technology that has evolved from the cogeneration process.This segment accounted for a REDACTED market value in 2021, representing REDACTED of the entire market.



Stationary systems provide electricity and sometimes heat and are immovable. Their output capacity generally ranges from 0.5 kW to 2 MW.



CHP systems are more efficient in fuel-to-energy conversion as they use heat generated during power generation. These systems are available in a wide range of power capability and sizes, making them popular for residential and commercial applications.

